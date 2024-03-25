How To Downshift While Braking With A Manual Transmission

Whether you're new to manual transmissions or have been driving with them for years, it's important to remember that there are "right" and "wrong" ways to use them. Particularly because, unlike automatics, most of the shifting process is in your hands.

Knowing when to change gears (and how) while accelerating is essential, and the same goes for downshifting (i.e. changing to a lower gear as the car slows down). Downshifting can be tricky as you often need to expand your focus to include braking — and unlike shifting upwards, downshifting past some gears is more likely depending on how quickly you decelerate.

Believe it or not, there's more than one approach to downshifting with a manual transmission. And figuring out which works best for you comes down to practice and personal comfort. It is probably best to avoid the version of downshifting you were most likely taught in driver's education courses if you want to avoid putting more stress on the clutch than you need.