How Often Does Your Car's Brake Fluid Really Need To Be Replaced?

To most drivers, an oil change, a fresh oil filter, maybe some new spark plugs, and a quick tire check is enough car maintenance. Fair enough — but when did your brake fluid last cross your mind? You probably forgot it even exists. "But I just got my brakes checked." Sure, but your mechanic probably just threw in some new rotors for those squeaks or a new set of pads for sharper brakes. Meanwhile, your brake fluid could be quietly overdue for a flush.

In fact, a 2021 study published in Periodica Polytechnica Transportation Engineering examined the condition of brake fluid in passenger cars and discovered that, even within the fluid's expected service life, degradation is prevalent. So, if you've been driving your car some time now, and not even once have you had your brake fluid changed, it's probably time.

There is no one-size-fits-all interval standard on how often to change brake fluid, as that may vary with the car make and model, driving habits, and the brake fluid's quality. However, as a general rule of thumb, flush your car's brake fluid at least every two years. This applies to most car models, but assuming you still have your car's maintenance schedule papers, you'll find the manufacturer's recommended interval on there, both in time and mileage.