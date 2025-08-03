Can You Use The Milwaukee Transfer Pump For Fuel? Here's Why You Shouldn't
Of today's numerous popular power tool brands, Milwaukee is always a top contender. The company is known for its expansive line of battery-powered tools, including things like impact drivers, reciprocating saws, and drills. One particularly interesting tool that the company sells is the M18 Transfer Pump. With the ability to move water at up to 480 gallons per hour, Milwaukee advertises the product as the "industry's first cordless transfer pump." It runs on the Milwaukee M18 battery system and can transfer around 240 gallons per single charge. The device is powerful enough to pull water up vertically from a depth of 18 feet and send it upward up to 75 feet. It features an auto-shutoff mechanism to prevent the motor from running dry, while a water-resistant battery cover helps prevent damage.
The M18 transfer pump is well-rated by customers, boasting 4.6 out of five stars on the Home Depot website and 4.3 out of five stars on Milwaukee's site. While most customers are pleased with their Milwaukee transfer pump, some do have questions regarding its use, specifically, whether you can use it to move fuel. The M18 transfer pump user manual states explicitly that the device should only be used with clean water, going on to mention that sending combustible liquids through the pump could cause severe damage and even result in personal injury.
Many users do report using the pump for liquids other than water, like coolant, oil, hydraulic fluid, and even fuel. However, many others report that using the pump for fuel specifically caused major damage, like destroyed impellers and ruined seals. While you shouldn't use your M18 transfer pump for anything but water, there are other tools you can use for fuel. If you're interested in learning more about those devices, stick around.
Here's what you can use instead
While you shouldn't use your M18 transfer pump to move fuel, there are various other devices you can use for gasoline or diesel. These tools can range in price greatly, depending on their applications and power levels, and they can translate to everything from simple hand pumps (similar to oil extractors) to larger, expensive electric pumps. If you're on a budget and looking for a basic device to move small amounts of fuel from one container to another, you can choose a cheaper pre-built pump, like the Feedron Automatic Fuel Transfer Pump from Amazon.
The device costs $52.99 and comes with overall positive ratings, featuring 4.5 out of five stars based on nearly 300 reviews. It runs on either AA batteries or a USB type-c power connection and can move up to 3.2 gallons per minute. The tool comes with a 51-inch hose and numerous adaptors for different types of fuel storage cans, while an integrated auto-stop feature is designed to prevent overfills. Another option for budget-minded DIYers is to purchase an automotive fuel pump and modify it for use as a fuel transfer unit. However, this method does require a fair bit of DIY and electrical know-how, and many users report that using a pump like this can result in very slow fluid transfer.
Finally, if you need a heavier-duty pump for large scale fuel transfer, you should probably look into something more expensive. For $459.99, you can buy a Fill-Rite 115-Volt Fuel Transfer Pump from Home Depot. The device is capable of moving 15 gallons of fuel per minute and can handle everything from gasoline and diesel to kerosene and bio-diesel. It's well-rated by customers and features 4.6 out of five stars based on numerous reviews.