Can You Use The Milwaukee Transfer Pump For Fuel? Here's Why You Shouldn't

Of today's numerous popular power tool brands, Milwaukee is always a top contender. The company is known for its expansive line of battery-powered tools, including things like impact drivers, reciprocating saws, and drills. One particularly interesting tool that the company sells is the M18 Transfer Pump. With the ability to move water at up to 480 gallons per hour, Milwaukee advertises the product as the "industry's first cordless transfer pump." It runs on the Milwaukee M18 battery system and can transfer around 240 gallons per single charge. The device is powerful enough to pull water up vertically from a depth of 18 feet and send it upward up to 75 feet. It features an auto-shutoff mechanism to prevent the motor from running dry, while a water-resistant battery cover helps prevent damage.

The M18 transfer pump is well-rated by customers, boasting 4.6 out of five stars on the Home Depot website and 4.3 out of five stars on Milwaukee's site. While most customers are pleased with their Milwaukee transfer pump, some do have questions regarding its use, specifically, whether you can use it to move fuel. The M18 transfer pump user manual states explicitly that the device should only be used with clean water, going on to mention that sending combustible liquids through the pump could cause severe damage and even result in personal injury.

Many users do report using the pump for liquids other than water, like coolant, oil, hydraulic fluid, and even fuel. However, many others report that using the pump for fuel specifically caused major damage, like destroyed impellers and ruined seals. While you shouldn't use your M18 transfer pump for anything but water, there are other tools you can use for fuel. If you're interested in learning more about those devices, stick around.