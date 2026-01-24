Every Major Torque Wrench Brand, Ranked Worst To Best

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The humble torque wrench is one of those tools you probably won't use too often, but should probably always have on hand. Its main use is automotive, as many people use them every year to loosen the lug nuts on their flat tires to put on a spare. There are many types of torque wrenches out there as well, and they are all universally useful. Pair one with a good floor jack and some good technique, and changing your tires becomes rather easy. Most of today's vehicles that come with a spare also come with a torque wrench, but it's something you may want to check, especially if you bought your car used.

If you're in the market for a good torque wrench, it's probably a good idea to learn who the big players are. In general, most tool brands make a torque wrench, and you can find them at any hardware store or from online retailers like Amazon. That includes budget-friendly brands from Harbor Freight and big dogs like Snap-on and Mac Tools. In most cases, almost any brand is good enough for casual use, but those who want a step above do have some options for things like accuracy.