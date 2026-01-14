Why Do Mac Power Tools Use DeWalt Batteries?

If you've ever worked with more than one power tool brand at a time, then you've likely reached for the wrong battery at some point. The battery's color, the logo, and, of course, its inability to fit the tool, are enough to tell you that you made a mistake. But if you're using a specific Mac power tool and the only charged battery you have is a corresponding DeWalt, you're in luck. The reason for this begins with ownership, as both tool brands are under the umbrella of Stanley Black & Decker. However, it's important to note that DeWalt doesn't officially endorse using their branded batteries in Mac Tools.

When it comes to the actual fit and function, DeWalt batteries can be used in Mac power tools because both are built on the same 20V Max and 12V Max battery platform. So as long as both brands share the same platform and voltage classification, DeWalt batteries should work. But the specs must match across the board. For example, the Mac 20V Max Brushless Drill Driver is designed to run on the 20V Max platform. So, a DeWalt 20V Max battery should fit and deliver the right amount of power.

This compatibility means customers don't have to buy multiple batteries and chargers, so tool management becomes much easier. But this gesture of goodwill is perhaps strategic, as it encourages customers to expand their tool collections within the same platform. This could ultimately mean repeat business for Stanley Black & Decker.