Why Do Mac Power Tools Use DeWalt Batteries?
If you've ever worked with more than one power tool brand at a time, then you've likely reached for the wrong battery at some point. The battery's color, the logo, and, of course, its inability to fit the tool, are enough to tell you that you made a mistake. But if you're using a specific Mac power tool and the only charged battery you have is a corresponding DeWalt, you're in luck. The reason for this begins with ownership, as both tool brands are under the umbrella of Stanley Black & Decker. However, it's important to note that DeWalt doesn't officially endorse using their branded batteries in Mac Tools.
When it comes to the actual fit and function, DeWalt batteries can be used in Mac power tools because both are built on the same 20V Max and 12V Max battery platform. So as long as both brands share the same platform and voltage classification, DeWalt batteries should work. But the specs must match across the board. For example, the Mac 20V Max Brushless Drill Driver is designed to run on the 20V Max platform. So, a DeWalt 20V Max battery should fit and deliver the right amount of power.
This compatibility means customers don't have to buy multiple batteries and chargers, so tool management becomes much easier. But this gesture of goodwill is perhaps strategic, as it encourages customers to expand their tool collections within the same platform. This could ultimately mean repeat business for Stanley Black & Decker.
DeWalt battery compatibility and the adapter option
While DeWalt's 20V Max and 12V Max batteries can be used on corresponding Mac tool platforms, it's important to remember that most major power tool brands design their products to only accept their proprietary batteries. Though there are non-DeWalt tools that work with DeWalt batteries, that's really just an exception to the rule. Even if you have a tool that a DeWalt battery fits, you may not get the performance you're expecting.
If you want to use your DeWalt batteries in other branded tools, there are battery adapters you could try that can be found on a variety of sites, such as Amazon. Depending on what adapter you choose, your DeWalt batteries could power up tools from brands like Makita, Milwaukee, or even Ryobi. Before you decide to purchase one, though, be sure to read customer reviews and only buy from reputable sellers because there are some definite pros and cons to using power tool battery adapters.
Also, be aware that using a generic adapter for your DeWalt batteries could present problems later on. DeWalt recommends using its batteries in officially branded tools only, so if something goes wrong, your battery's warranty will likely be voided. Even if the adapter works and you're happy with the tool's performance, you may not have peace of mind when you need it the most.