Power Tool Battery Adapters: What Are The Pros & Cons Of Using Them?

It's not uncommon to have more than one power tool brand in your garage. After all, not all tools are created equal. Some are designed for comfort; others for performance. So, depending on your needs and preferences, you might reach for one brand for a drill driver but lean towards another for lawn mowers. In these cases, you'll end up with batteries from more than one power tool brand, too. Maybe you have some Ryobi 18V ONE+ packs for your lighting solutions, and then a set of Milwaukee M18 batteries for your woodworking equipment.

Having multiple brands is all fine and dandy until you see the cost add up from buying separate chargers and replacement batteries. So, what if you could just mix and match your power tools and batteries from different brands? Say, connect a DeWalt battery to a Hercules ratchet, or a Makita battery to a Craftsman saw?

That's where power tool battery adapters come into the picture. A power tool battery adapter lets you use any power tool battery with almost every major tool brand. You just snap it on the battery from brand X to make it fit the battery port from brand Y. A quick browse online and you'll find a variety of battery adapters for different brands. But are these even safe? What are the pros and cons of using a battery adapter for your power tools?