DeWalt's New Adapter Lets You Use Flexvolt Batteries On Powershift Tools
Like most major hardware brands, DeWalt has a few different battery and tool systems under its proverbial banner. These range from the general purpose 20V MAX family of handheld power tools, to the heavy-duty Powershift system for powering full-scale jobsite equipment like plate compactors and concrete vibrators.
This also includes the flexible Flexvolt and Flexvolt Advantage systems, both of which can swap between 20V and 60V for light and medium-duty work. Despite flexibility being implied in the name, though, Flexvolt batteries couldn't be used with the Powershift system through normal means. While their power output may be sufficient, Flexvolt batteries won't fit in a Powershift tool's receiver.
To make things a little easier for its users, DeWalt has opted to fix this little disconnect on its own through the release of its new Flexvolt to Powershift Adapter accessory. This gadget is shaped the same as a typical Powershift battery pack, but has a panel that flips open to reveal a small cavity, into which a Flexvolt battery can be inserted into to provide power.
The adapter houses a Flexvolt battery and plugs into a Powershift receiver
The Flexvolt to Powershift Adapter has a very straightforward design and function. All you do is flip open the panel on the front of the adapter and insert any Flexvolt battery pack. Close the panel and insert the adapter into a Powershift tool the same way you would a Powershift battery pack, and the tool will receive power from the Flexvolt battery. The adapter housing is designed to be resistant against drops of up to 2 meters, as well as dust, water, and oil, so there's less concern of your Flexvolt battery getting jostled or damaged and losing the ability to hold a charge while in use.
While any Flexvolt battery can be used with this adapter, its page on the DeWalt website does specifically recommend using a powerful Flexvolt 15Ah battery, model DC615, in order to ensure you get the strongest possible performance and the longest possible runtime out of whatever tool you plug the adapter into.