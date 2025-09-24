DeWalt's New Adapter Lets You Use Flexvolt Batteries On Powershift Tools

Like most major hardware brands, DeWalt has a few different battery and tool systems under its proverbial banner. These range from the general purpose 20V MAX family of handheld power tools, to the heavy-duty Powershift system for powering full-scale jobsite equipment like plate compactors and concrete vibrators.

This also includes the flexible Flexvolt and Flexvolt Advantage systems, both of which can swap between 20V and 60V for light and medium-duty work. Despite flexibility being implied in the name, though, Flexvolt batteries couldn't be used with the Powershift system through normal means. While their power output may be sufficient, Flexvolt batteries won't fit in a Powershift tool's receiver.

To make things a little easier for its users, DeWalt has opted to fix this little disconnect on its own through the release of its new Flexvolt to Powershift Adapter accessory. This gadget is shaped the same as a typical Powershift battery pack, but has a panel that flips open to reveal a small cavity, into which a Flexvolt battery can be inserted into to provide power.