DeWalt Flexvolt Vs. Flexvolt Advantage: What's The Difference?
Whether you're using them on the job site or working DIY projects on the home front, folks who regularly turn to DeWalt power tools to tackle a job might be quick to tell you the brand produces devices that are as powerful as they are innovative. The brand's reputation for toughness and versatility has, after all, been built over a century-plus of product development. And when it comes to versatility, the brand continues to innovate on the power front by way of its 20V Max and Flexvolt battery systems.
DeWalt has been in the 20V game for a while now, even if it doesn't yet offer that level of power to most consumers outside of the U.S. marketplace. Whatever the case, the brand's 20V Max lineup currently makes up the bulk of DeWalt's cordless power tool offerings. The Flexvolt line may soon catch up, however, as DeWalt continues to develop the various products available bearing the distinctive branding.
As with the 20V Max range — which also includes 20V Max XR batteries — there are variations within the Flexvolt lineup, including some devices labeled Flexvolt Advantage. At the surface level, this might seem like a slightly confusing bit of marketing from the team behind the DeWalt brand. However, there are important distinctions to make between DeWalt's Flexvolt line and Flexvolt Advantage offerings. Here's a look at what sets these DeWalt products apart.
Flexvolt is a powerful battery system
The Flexvolt line is, in essence, part of DeWalt's 20V Max range of tools. However, the Flexvolt branding is applied to upgraded battery packs that are designed to power the entire 20V Max lineup. Flexvolt-branded battery packs are also capable of powering DeWalt's powerful 60V Max tools, making them as versatile a power source as you'll find in the consumer cordless tool arena.
The Flexvolt line of battery packs can power both the 20V Max and 60V Max tools without users taking any extra measures to adapt. That's because they are equipped with DeWalt's patented Dual-Voltage Flexible Technology, a setup that automatically adjusts the battery's output based on the device you're currently powering, meaning all you need to do is plug the Flexvolt pack in and get to work. That prospect is no doubt appealing to work site pros who regularly find themselves swapping between DeWalt tools that operate at disparate voltage ranges.
Less appealing to most consumers may be the price of DeWalt's Flexvolt battery packs, as they're more expensive than some of the brand's more budget-friendly, no-brainer type devices. At present, you can purchase 9Ah, 12Ah, and 15Ah versions of the battery packs through Amazon, where they're listed at a cost of $189, $319, and $419, respectively. You can also purchase a 6Ah Flexvolt battery kit, including a charger, for $175 through Amazon, with individual 6Ah batteries selling for $142. The battery packs and accessories should also be available through most outlets that sell DeWalt gear.
Flexvolt Advantage devices offer a power boost with the right batteries
That brings us to DeWalt's Flexvolt Advantage brand, which you might be surprised to learn is not a variation of the Flexvolt battery packs. Rather, the Flexvolt Advantage tag is applied to a line of DeWalt power tools that benefit more than your average 20V Max device from the use of Flexvolt batteries. Per DeWalt, the benefit is primarily in regard to power output, with Flexvolt Advantage tools receiving a boost of up to 77% depending on the device.
As intriguing as that might be, you should know that, as of this writing, the brushless motor-equipped Flexvolt Advantage lineup is very limited, with only 4 DeWalt tools boasting the tech to produce that power upgrade. Among those offerings, you find the 20V Max Hammer Drill (42% power upgrade), a 20V Max Reciprocating Saw (50% upgrade), a 20V Max Angle Grinder (54% upgrade) and a 20V Max Circular Saw (which boasts a punchy 77% upgrade). And in case there are any questions, yes, these devices can also be powered by standard 20V Max battery packs should the need arise.
If you're interested in purchasing one of those tools, they are also available for purchase through Amazon, with the Circular Saw selling for $268.81, the Angle Grinder listed at $141.85, the Reciprocating Saw at $179, and the Hammer Drill running $124.99. As with the battery packs, Flexvolt Advantage tools may also be available for purchase through most outlets where DeWalt tools are sold. But you should still check online stocks before you head out to your local hardware or home improvement outlet.