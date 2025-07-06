DeWalt Flexvolt Vs. Flexvolt Advantage: What's The Difference?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Whether you're using them on the job site or working DIY projects on the home front, folks who regularly turn to DeWalt power tools to tackle a job might be quick to tell you the brand produces devices that are as powerful as they are innovative. The brand's reputation for toughness and versatility has, after all, been built over a century-plus of product development. And when it comes to versatility, the brand continues to innovate on the power front by way of its 20V Max and Flexvolt battery systems.

DeWalt has been in the 20V game for a while now, even if it doesn't yet offer that level of power to most consumers outside of the U.S. marketplace. Whatever the case, the brand's 20V Max lineup currently makes up the bulk of DeWalt's cordless power tool offerings. The Flexvolt line may soon catch up, however, as DeWalt continues to develop the various products available bearing the distinctive branding.

As with the 20V Max range — which also includes 20V Max XR batteries — there are variations within the Flexvolt lineup, including some devices labeled Flexvolt Advantage. At the surface level, this might seem like a slightly confusing bit of marketing from the team behind the DeWalt brand. However, there are important distinctions to make between DeWalt's Flexvolt line and Flexvolt Advantage offerings. Here's a look at what sets these DeWalt products apart.