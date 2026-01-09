5 Tools Craftsman Makes That Milwaukee Doesn't

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Even though many of us are no longer buying Craftsman tools sold at Sears, the brand is still going strong, adding new tools to its catalog each year. These include home improvement and other power tools in its cordless V20 line, as well as lawn and outdoor equipment the company has long had a strong reputation for. Craftsman has been around nearly as long as another red-colored major tool manufacturer – Milwaukee – but the two brands are not exactly considered equals.

Milwaukee's tools are generally pretty pricey, though they offer power and high-quality engineering that many would agree are superior to Craftsman's products. That's not to say that Milwaukee is the better brand, but rather that each caters to different audiences, with Milwaukee's premium hardware geared more toward professionals. Craftsman, on the other hand, aims for DIYers and those who use tools when they need to, but not every day. This difference between the two also affects the types of tools each offers within its catalog. Many of us — even the most casual tool users — could use a lawn mower, but not everyone needs a PEX Pipe Expander.

Craftsman tools are still considered reliable and good quality. After all, the brand likely wouldn't have survived a century if that wasn't the case. But, generally speaking, you can expect them to be a bit less powerful, less durable for daily use, and lacking in more niche areas. That said, there are still some products sold by the company that Milwaukee doesn't offer, and if you're in the market for one of these, the latter brand won't be of any use to you.