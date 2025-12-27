Craftsman Lawn Mower Owners Say This About The Chipper Shredder Vacuum

These days, the list of home improvement equipment that Craftsman manufactures is likely longer than it's been at any other point in the brand's storied history. At present, that includes everything from a wide range of hand tools and power tools to a complete line of must-have lawn care equipment to help you tackle virtually any need that might arise in or around your home.

You may not realize it, but that list of Craftsman branded lawn care gear actually includes a Chipper Shredder Vacuum device designed to help you clean up and break down leaves, twigs and other debris that tend to collect on your lawn throughout the year. The machine boasts a 24-inch vacuuming width and is powered by a 163cc Briggs & Stratton motor. It's also fit with a 3-foot vacuuming hose that allows users to also remove debris from hard to reach areas like flower beds. Per the Stanley Black & Decker owned brand's claims, it's capable of breaking down 8 bags of leaves into one in mulching mode.

Claims aside, some owners are warning potential buyers to stay away from the device, and rated it 2.5-stars and 3.5-stars out of 5 on the Craftsman and Lowe's Home Improvement websites respectively. As for what is turning owners off, the complaints range from design issues and quality control concerns, to vacuum problems and an even an outright inability to start. These issues are, understandably, amplified by the significant financial investment Craftsman's Chopper Shredder Vacuum requires.