Craftsman Lawn Mower Owners Say This About The Chipper Shredder Vacuum
These days, the list of home improvement equipment that Craftsman manufactures is likely longer than it's been at any other point in the brand's storied history. At present, that includes everything from a wide range of hand tools and power tools to a complete line of must-have lawn care equipment to help you tackle virtually any need that might arise in or around your home.
You may not realize it, but that list of Craftsman branded lawn care gear actually includes a Chipper Shredder Vacuum device designed to help you clean up and break down leaves, twigs and other debris that tend to collect on your lawn throughout the year. The machine boasts a 24-inch vacuuming width and is powered by a 163cc Briggs & Stratton motor. It's also fit with a 3-foot vacuuming hose that allows users to also remove debris from hard to reach areas like flower beds. Per the Stanley Black & Decker owned brand's claims, it's capable of breaking down 8 bags of leaves into one in mulching mode.
Claims aside, some owners are warning potential buyers to stay away from the device, and rated it 2.5-stars and 3.5-stars out of 5 on the Craftsman and Lowe's Home Improvement websites respectively. As for what is turning owners off, the complaints range from design issues and quality control concerns, to vacuum problems and an even an outright inability to start. These issues are, understandably, amplified by the significant financial investment Craftsman's Chopper Shredder Vacuum requires.
What users are actually saying about the Craftsman Chipper Shredder Vacuum
As of this writing, Craftsman's Chipper Shredder Vacuum device will set you back a cool $999.00 from Lowe's Home Improvement. While Lowe's is always a good place to buy Craftsman gear, according to the machine's Craftsman product page, it is also currently the only retailer in which the Chipper Shredder Vacuum is being sold. If the sticker price isn't enough to give you pause, the 2.5-stars out of 5 user rating likely will be.
We should point out that the Craftsman user rating is based on just 19 reviews, though it may be telling that 13 of them are 3-stars or lower. If you're looking for a silver lining there, it's that some of those negative reviews note that the Chipper Shredder Vacuum actually works pretty well, with a few even praising it as a legit time saver that is powerful enough to handle whatever your yard can throw at it. That is, apparently, not true for the collection bag that comes with it, as several of the negative reviews claimed theirs ripped and needed replacing after minimal usage.
Similar claims — as well as others about a faulty connection between the bag and vacuum — dogged the device on its Lowe's product page, where 41% of over 200 users rated the Chipper Shredder Vacuum 3-stars or lower. Like Craftsman posters, some of the negative reviews also claim the device can be exceedingly difficult to start, with several claiming issues with the choke mechanism and pull cord too. Others also claim the vacuum tube is poorly situated and difficult to manage.