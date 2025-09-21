6 Of The Best Places You Can Buy Craftsman Tools Online

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The Craftsman brand has a long and often convoluted history. Originating in 1927, it was exclusive to Sears for most of its existence, until the Craftsman name was sold to Stanley Black & Decker in 2017, around the same time as Sears brands like DieHard and Kenmore. Now carried in several retailers across the country, Craftsman has experienced a revitalization of sorts, establishing itself as a brand for homeowners, DIYers, and weekend warriors looking to take on a project, rather than professionals looking for precision tools that will last a lifetime.

My first job out of technical school was as a Sears automotive technician; my first tool storage cart was a Craftsman, and so was my first set of mechanic's tools. I was with the company for 10 years before my store closed. In that time, I purchased and exchanged countless tools, taking advantage of the fact that I got a store discount, and that there was an entire tool store just outside of my auto shop. Today, online shopping is the norm, and Craftsman tools are available for home delivery or in-store pickup from a handful of different retailers. What follows is a list of six of the best places you can buy Craftsman tools online, as suggested by the brand itself and by me, a Craftsman owner and enthusiast.