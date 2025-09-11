This Is Why Lowe's Doesn't Sell Milwaukee Tools

If you've checked into your local Lowe's hardware, you've probably noticed a glaring omission on the power tools section: Milwaukee. Despite it being one of the leading U.S. manufacturers of power tools, accessories, and outdoor equipment for more than a century, Milwaukee products are nowhere to be found on Lowe's shelves. Well, the absence isn't accidental—it traces back to a business fallout.

Milwaukee products haven't always been missing in Lowe's inventory. If anything, the two companies worked hand-in-hand briefly from September 2006 through 2007, but the partnership unraveled quickly. By 2010, the relationship soured completely when Milwaukee Tool sued Lowe's over an unpaid inventory dispute. According to a 2010 article by Charlotte Business Journal, Milwaukee Tool filed a lawsuit claiming that the home improvement store owed it $1.2 million for products it supplied before their relationship ended prematurely in 2007. The lawsuit signaled the end of any future cooperation between the two companies. As such, Milwaukee Tools never returned to Lowe's stores.

Additionally, Milwaukee's parent company, Techtronic Industries (TTI), has a very close working relationship with Home Depot, which happens to be Lowe's closest competitor in the home improvement retail business. In fact, Home Depot awarded TTI its prestigious Partner of the Year award three times in 2023 across the Indoor Garden, Plumbing, and Tools categories. TTI is also a major player in the tools industry, with brands like Ryobi and Ridgid under its portfolio.