This Is Why Lowe's Doesn't Sell Milwaukee Tools
If you've checked into your local Lowe's hardware, you've probably noticed a glaring omission on the power tools section: Milwaukee. Despite it being one of the leading U.S. manufacturers of power tools, accessories, and outdoor equipment for more than a century, Milwaukee products are nowhere to be found on Lowe's shelves. Well, the absence isn't accidental—it traces back to a business fallout.
Milwaukee products haven't always been missing in Lowe's inventory. If anything, the two companies worked hand-in-hand briefly from September 2006 through 2007, but the partnership unraveled quickly. By 2010, the relationship soured completely when Milwaukee Tool sued Lowe's over an unpaid inventory dispute. According to a 2010 article by Charlotte Business Journal, Milwaukee Tool filed a lawsuit claiming that the home improvement store owed it $1.2 million for products it supplied before their relationship ended prematurely in 2007. The lawsuit signaled the end of any future cooperation between the two companies. As such, Milwaukee Tools never returned to Lowe's stores.
Additionally, Milwaukee's parent company, Techtronic Industries (TTI), has a very close working relationship with Home Depot, which happens to be Lowe's closest competitor in the home improvement retail business. In fact, Home Depot awarded TTI its prestigious Partner of the Year award three times in 2023 across the Indoor Garden, Plumbing, and Tools categories. TTI is also a major player in the tools industry, with brands like Ryobi and Ridgid under its portfolio.
Both companies benefit from strategic alliances
Home Depot isn't the only hardware chain that stocks Milwaukee products. You can also find its products at Acme Tools, Ace Hardware, Northern Tool & Equipment, Tool Up, MaxTool, and several others. However, because Milwaukee's parent company, TTI, and Home Depot have a strong partnership, the chain remains the primary big-box retailer for Milwaukee tools. Still, if you walked into your local Lowe's hardware store and missed your favorite Milwaukee power tool, there's always the option of getting an alternative competing brand like Bosch, Craftsman, DeWalt, or Flex. All these brands directly compete with Milwaukee's offerings.
Due to the conflicting alliances, Milwaukee tools are mostly available at Home Depot, as well as other authorized retailers, but not at Lowe's. You might have also noticed that you'll get hits for products when you search for "Milwaukee" on Lowe's website. For example, Milwaukee Hand Trucks and Dollies appear on Lowe's online inventory. While these products feature similar red and black branding, it is not affiliated with Milwaukee Tool but are owned by Gleason Corporation, a machine tool builder based in Rochester, New York.
Could Milwaukee ever return to Lowe's shelves? While anything is possible, it is highly unlikely. Home Depot heavily relies on Milwaukee products, and bringing the brand into Lowe's stores would create a clear conflict of interest between the two rival chains.