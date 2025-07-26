Ace Hardware Rewards Explained: Does The Program Offer Any Real Benefits?
Ace Hardware, the popular U.S. home improvement store with various underrated tools, has a rewards program called Ace Rewards. And, if you're a regular Ace Hardware shopper, it's worth knowing more about. Like many rewards programs, the Ace Rewards plan revolves around accumulating points based on how much you spend in the store. Signing up for the program is free, and for every dollar you spend in a participating Ace Hardware location, you earn 10 points. If you accumulate 2,500 points, you get a $5 coupon.
At 10 points for every dollar, the system translates to a rebate of roughly 2%. While that sounds pretty small, it's in line with the rewards programs offered by other hardware stores, like Lowe's. The Ace Rewards program also offers members free delivery when you spend $50 or more, as well as access to what the store calls "exclusive, members-only events" and savings opportunities.
Premier membership and reward limitations
There's a premier version of Ace Rewards that's also free to join. It comes with some other requirements and a few extra benefits. To qualify for the premier version of Ace Rewards, you must already be a regular member of the program and must spend at least $750 at Ace Hardware within a 12-month period. Premier members can receive welcome bonuses of up to 10% off and triple rewards points when they sign up for the program. All Ace Rewards members also get a birthday coupon, which can only be used at participating locations. For standard members, the birthday coupon has a $5 value, while premier members are entitled to a $10 birthday coupon.
There are several caveats to these benefits. For example, to qualify for the premier program, the $750 of purchases cannot include any additional taxes or fees, and Ace Hardware shoppers with storehouse accounts are excluded from eligibility. Finally, you cannot use your rewards points (either as a regular rewards member or a premier member) until you hit the 2,500-point threshold.
What do Ace Hardware customers say about the program?
When it comes to the Ace Rewards customer experience, most shoppers appear to be relatively lukewarm about the program. We didn't find any extreme examples of customers expressing a negative opinion or sharing a poor experience. However, some users do consider the Ace Rewards program to be lackluster. It's also important to note that many Ace Hardware customers and employees claim that the rewards program works differently from store to store. On Reddit, one customer complained that the employees at their local Ace Hardware routinely refuse to accept rewards coupons.
That said, most Ace Hardware customers appear to be fairly pleased with the program's benefits. While the Ace Rewards program isn't game-changing, it can be an easy way to save some cash on your hardware purchases, including budget-friendly tools. Many customers report being able to receive discounts between $20 and $30 by using their points wisely, and if you shop at the home improvement store regularly to stock up on items for your home garage or business, those small savings can add up over time.