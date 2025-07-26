Ace Hardware Rewards Explained: Does The Program Offer Any Real Benefits?

Ace Hardware, the popular U.S. home improvement store with various underrated tools, has a rewards program called Ace Rewards. And, if you're a regular Ace Hardware shopper, it's worth knowing more about. Like many rewards programs, the Ace Rewards plan revolves around accumulating points based on how much you spend in the store. Signing up for the program is free, and for every dollar you spend in a participating Ace Hardware location, you earn 10 points. If you accumulate 2,500 points, you get a $5 coupon.

At 10 points for every dollar, the system translates to a rebate of roughly 2%. While that sounds pretty small, it's in line with the rewards programs offered by other hardware stores, like Lowe's. The Ace Rewards program also offers members free delivery when you spend $50 or more, as well as access to what the store calls "exclusive, members-only events" and savings opportunities.