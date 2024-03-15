The 5 Best Budget-Friendly Tools Worth Buying From Ace Hardware
There's no reason to go broke while tackling your tasks. Dedicated craftspeople know the painful feeling of spending big on a project, only for money to go to waste as some of their purchased items turn out to be of no use. And you're especially at risk if you go shopping at Ace Hardware.
While the century-old retail chain is renowned for its cozy atmosphere and helpful staff, its selection generally comes with a higher price tag attached than the likes of The Home Depot or Lowes. Nevertheless, its reputation as one of the best hardware stores out there is well-deserved. For Ace Hardware enthusiasts out there who aren't crazy about some of the store's prices, there is thankfully no shortage of more affordable options to help you with nearly any job.
Going in with a clear mindset as to what you need is truly key to keeping your wallet from getting emptied, but getting yourself familiar with Ace Hardware's less expensive selection can also be extremely helpful. While the items listed below are among some of the cheapest on Ace's shelves, we also ensured that a sizable portion of customers have largely good things to say about these products.
Toro Power Sweep 160 mph 155 CFM Electric Handheld Blower
A good quality leaf blower is a must-have item for those doing outdoor work. Nowadays, most users prefer electric blowers to gas-powered ones, given constantly fluctuating gas prices making such options impractical and expensive. If you're looking to save some money on upfront costs as well, then Toro Power's Sweep Electric Handheld Blower could be what you're looking for.
While brands such as Ego and Ryobi may be the better-perceived options on the market, Toro Power makes outdoor products that are similarly stellar. Equipped with a 2-speed motor, the blower can be switched between two different speeds to generate up to 160 miles per hour of air force. This, combined with its lightweight 4.6-pound build, gives users maximum control in tight spaces while also making it easy to store the device almost anywhere in your backyard or garage. Additionally, it comes with a two-year warranty. Over 680 customers reviewed the product on Ace Hardware's website, ultimately awarding the handy outdoor tool 4.7 out of 5-star rating. Customers love its lightweight build and powerful capabilities. Its price is also noted as a highlight, coming in at $59.99.
Black+Decker 20V MAX 3/8 in. Brushed Cordless Drill/Driver Kit
Whether you go corded or cordless with your drills depends on the job you're doing and where you're doing it. If space is a concern and you don't mind making room for some charging time, then the latter option is your best bet. While there are a variety of brands to choose from, Black+Decker's 20V Drill/Driver Kit is a good choice for those seeking a simple drill for an affordable price.
There are certainly more advanced options on the market for the more seasoned drill aficionado. But if you're simply looking for a solid tool for DIY projects or household tasks, Black+Decker's product has a lot going for it. The drill comes with a wide range of torque settings, though, even at its lowest, it can drive in screws with relative ease, even without pre-drilling. Its 11-position clutch also makes it so that your screws don't get stripped. At $51.97 at Ace Hardware, it makes for an economical choice while still being of solid quality, harboring a 4.7 rating average thanks to its power, functionality, and stellar battery life.
iFixit Electrician 29 Piece Tool Set
Smartphones and laptops are essential parts of our lives and livelihoods. Yet getting them fixed can make owning these expensive devices even more pricey, as a trip to a repair person will cost a pretty penny. Consumers are continuing the fight for the right to possess well-working technology as well as easier access to repairing items themselves. Thankfully, Ace Hardware offers its own nifty solution that costs significantly less than taking your phone to a repair shop.
iFixit has been a trusted name in educating average people about troubleshooting and handling device repairs on their own, with a wealth of resources and detailed guides on its official website breaking down such information. On top of this, the company also offers tool kits, allowing users to perform tasks such as replacing batteries and fixing cracked screens. Equipped with 29 pieces — including a 4 mm bit driver, opening picks, suction handles, an opening tool, and angled precision tweezers — this $33.99 kit is a great investment for those looking to gain more electronic know-how. It's highly recommended as well, not only by notable names like Adam Savage, but by everyday consumers. It has a 4.9 rating on Ace Hardware based on 285 reviews.
Arrow TruTac Forward Action 0.44 in. Narrow Staple Gun
Unsurprisingly, Ace Hardware carries a wide range of industrial staplers. Among its most diverse brands is Arrow, which carries several options ranging from simple lightweight staplers to 2-in-1 varieties that combine staplers and brad nailers. Thankfully, while their prices vary, you're bound to find a quality pick.
The company's TruTac Forward Action Narrow Staple Gun is far from the most complex option out there, but that's not to discount its usefulness. In particular, for those with small hands or even arthritis, the model's sleek, compact design is ideal. The simple build only requires users to push its handle instead of squeezing which, along with having a comfortable grip, makes the $21.99 TruTac a far less intimidating tool than its more expensive competitors. Customers have enjoyed using the easy-to-handle product for various crafts and small household projects, resulting in a 4.8 rating average based on nearly 12,000 reviews. Users looking for a slightly more advanced option can also give the Arrow 7/16 in. Narrow JT21 Staple Gun a try, which comes in at $19.99.
Stanley Essential 16.25 in. Tool Box Black/Yellow
Just like every tool out there, your toolbox should only be as complex as the task requires. But getting something a little simpler shouldn't require sacrificing quality. In that case, the Stanley Essential 16.25 in. model fits that description quite well.
Stanley has long been a favorite of DIYers and tool enthusiasts alike and it's easy to see why. Even the $15.99 product has plenty in store for novice and experienced users alike. Its compact design houses multiple departments for various pieces, including a recessed top part for your screws, nuts, and washers. While small, it harbors the same robust and durable construction as other Stanley toolboxes thanks to the waterproof impact-resistant poly that makes up its design. It sports a 4.6 out of 5-star rating on Ace's site, with customers noting that it's not the best for heavy-duty purposes but gets the job done and has helpful features.