Lowe's Vs. Home Depot: Which Offers The Most Affordable & Reliable Power Tools?

Based on consumer ratings and affordability, the top five 7-¼-inch circular saw brands unique to Lowe's include saws produced by Evolution, Greenworks, Metabo HPT, Skil, and Worx. Corded versions begin with the most affordable option, priced at $70: the Skil 15-amp corded saw with 4.6 stars. With 4.7 stars derived from only 19 reviews, the $83 corded 15-amp Evolution circular saw features the ability to cut wood and metal with the same blade. The Metabo HPT 15-amp corded saw gets 4.7 stars and is the highest-priced saw on our list of affordable corded saws from Lowe's at $129.

Lowe's best battery-powered options include the 20-volt Worx saw priced at $184, including a battery and a 4.9-star rating. In addition, the 24-volt Greenworks circular saw features a 4.6-star rating and is priced at $111, not including a battery. Since batteries are expensive, it's likely best to consider one of these options if you have already or plan to purchase other battery-power tools with that battery system.

Home Depot's top-ranked, unique 7-1/4-inch circular saw brands include Genesis, Makita, Milwaukee, Ryobi, and Wen, offering a mix of corded and battery-powered options. The two lowest-rated options on our list include saws from Ryobi and Wen. The most affordable option is the $39 Wen 12-amp corded saw, with 4.5 stars. However, the $89 corded Ryobi boasts a 15-amp motor, a laser alignment system, and 4.6 stars. The 13-amp Genesis saw gets 4.7 stars and is reasonably priced at $44. The $129 Milwaukee saw has a 15-amp motor, includes a hard case, and gets 4.8 stars. The highest-rated option is the $124 10.5-amp Makita with 4.9 stars.

Ryobi provides the best option for a battery-powered circular saw from Home Depot. The 4.5-star Ryobi 18-volt saw includes Ryobi's ONE+ 4.0-amp/hour battery for $199.

While Home Depot has higher-rated saws at prices similar to Lowe's at the upper end of our affordable list, Lowe's offers a better selection of corded and battery-powered saws at lower prices. The advantage goes to Lowe's unless you're shopping for a high-end saw.