Yes, Sears Does Still Sell Craftsman Tools (But There's A Catch)

There was a time when one could not think of Craftsman without also thinking about Sears. That is because Craftsman was originally established as the department store's in-house tool brand, but that changed in 2017, when ownership of Craftsman was transferred to Stanley Black & Decker. Now, you can find Craftsman tools sold by a variety of retailers, from Lowe's to Ace Hardware (though not at The Home Depot), but that does not necessarily mean that the company's relationship with its former owners has been completely severed. Even though Sears is no longer the company it used to be, you can still find some Craftsman tools for purchase there, but there are some important caveats in that statement.

Firstly, the Craftsman tools you can buy at Sears are not necessarily the latest versions available elsewhere. For example, take the 11-piece socket wrench set sold at Sears. Right off the bat, you can tell it is an older model based on the carrying case alone. It is a grey-colored case, and now Craftsman uses red cases for its socket wrench sets. The label gives it away, too. The one at Sears has the catalogue number of 13226, whereas the two closest sets that Craftsman currently produces are either 34870 or 34871. It doesn't stop with socket wrenches either. The top-selling screwdriver set at Sears is a 17-piece set, but Craftsman doesn't even sell one with that many pieces anymore. Clearly, Sears's ability to sell Craftsman tools is rather limited.