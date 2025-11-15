Who Makes Craftsman's Socket Sets & Where Are They Manufactured?

Craftsman is a name that has long been equated with quality and durability. Even almost a century after the brand made its debut for Sears, Craftsman continues to rank highly among the market's major power tool manufacturers. The brand continues to make more than just powered gear too, with its hand tool sector rife with gear fit for the tool kit of any DIYer. That includes a full line of heavy duty socket sets that would come in handy in any home garage setup.

The first Craftsman branded sockets debuted in the Sears catalogue in the 1930s, and these tools have been a mainstay in the brand's lineup ever since. Over the years, the company has continued to build out its range of socket and ratchet sets, with nine pages of offerings available on its website as of this writing. Of course, the Craftsman tools being sold today are not the same as those that were on the market in days of yore, as Craftsman has completely changed ownership after a long run under the Sears banner.

Today, Craftsman is owned by Stanley Black & Decker, making that tool conglomerate the manufacturer of note for all of the brand's powered and non-powered tools, including its socket sets. Craftsman is one of more than a dozen tool brands owned by Stanley Black & Decker, alongside DeWalt, Stanley, Lenox and Bostitch. Just like those brands, the country of origin for Craftsman tools can vary dramatically.