Are Craftsman Sockets Still Made In The USA?
Craftsman is one of the most recognizable and trusted tool brands, used by everyone from experienced pros to skilled DIYers. However, the company's tool selection has come under scrutiny in recent years, thanks in large part to its country of origin. That includes Craftsman sockets, which could just as likely have originated from the U.S. as China or Taiwan.
The problem is that Stanley Black & Decker, the owner of the Craftsman tool brand, isn't very forthcoming regarding where its products are made. In 2019, the company posted a YouTube video of its metal storage manufacturing plant in Missouri, which is good if "Made in the USA" is important to you. But in most cases, you're stuck searching the packaging itself for any information on the tools' origins. However, products such as the Craftsman 88-Piece Tool Set include sockets made in the USA from global materials. This means that while the sockets are forged in America, they contain metals from elsewhere, possibly China. Then there's the jam-packed Craftsman Overdrive 284-piece Mechanics Tool Set, which contains sockets and wrenches made in Taiwan.
As a result, there's little reassurance on the current state of Craftsman's production sites. Its packing logo says it all — "Select Products Proudly Made in the USA with Global Materials." If Craftsman were producing sockets entirely sourced and assembled in the United States, that fact would certainly be reflected on the box.
Once made in the USA, now outsourced and struggling
Founded by Sears, Roebuck and Company in 1927, Craftsman was a proud symbol of American manufacturing. It stamped "Made in the USA" on virtually all of its tools for years, including sockets and wrenches, which carried the label as recently as 2008. But Craftsman's U.S. made status began changing in the 1980s, as the company sought to use foreign production to reduce costs and stay on par with its competition. As a result, the quality of the tools dropped, causing many to move away from the brand.
Enter global tool giant Stanley Black & Decker, which purchased Craftsman in 2017 for around $900 million. Craftsman's new owners were committed to U.S. production, which would have undoubtedly been a plus for longtime customers seeking peace of mind. Things were moving in the right direction with the unveiling of a new factory in Fort Worth, Texas, in 2019. But thanks to the COVID-19 outbreak and supply chain issues, the plant closed just 4 years later.
Further complicating the issue are Black & Decker's prices, which increased in 2025 due to foreign tariffs imposed by the U.S. government. Since Black & Decker depends on China for 15% of its production, the company was hit hard and adjusted its retail strategy in response. Though the goal is to eventually end Chinese production, the company has actually closed several plants in the United States since 2023.