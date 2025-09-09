Are Craftsman Sockets Still Made In The USA?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Craftsman is one of the most recognizable and trusted tool brands, used by everyone from experienced pros to skilled DIYers. However, the company's tool selection has come under scrutiny in recent years, thanks in large part to its country of origin. That includes Craftsman sockets, which could just as likely have originated from the U.S. as China or Taiwan.

The problem is that Stanley Black & Decker, the owner of the Craftsman tool brand, isn't very forthcoming regarding where its products are made. In 2019, the company posted a YouTube video of its metal storage manufacturing plant in Missouri, which is good if "Made in the USA" is important to you. But in most cases, you're stuck searching the packaging itself for any information on the tools' origins. However, products such as the Craftsman 88-Piece Tool Set include sockets made in the USA from global materials. This means that while the sockets are forged in America, they contain metals from elsewhere, possibly China. Then there's the jam-packed Craftsman Overdrive 284-piece Mechanics Tool Set, which contains sockets and wrenches made in Taiwan.

As a result, there's little reassurance on the current state of Craftsman's production sites. Its packing logo says it all — "Select Products Proudly Made in the USA with Global Materials." If Craftsman were producing sockets entirely sourced and assembled in the United States, that fact would certainly be reflected on the box.