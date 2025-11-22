$379 Harbor Freight Icon Torque Wrench Faces $790 Snap-On In Project Farm's Test

Accuracy and consistency are important to consider when buying any new torque wrench, but a recent comparison by Project Farm proved that more expensive wrenches aren't necessarily more accurate. The YouTuber put torque wrenches from a range of brands to the test, including Snap-On's $790 torque wrench and Icon's less pricey alternative. Alongside the major brands, Project Farm also tested several cheap torque wrenches from lesser-known brands, and the results were surprising.

Snap-On's torque wrench performed well across the entire range of tests in the comparison, confirming that it's a safe bet for professionals looking for high quality. However, that shouldn't be a surprise considering its hefty price tag. There's no single, definitive answer to the question of whether Snap-On tools are worth the cost, but Project Farm's test shows that they might well be worth the investment for demanding professional applications.

Buyers who can't justify paying Snap-On's prices will likely have considered Harbor Freight's Icon tools, and Project Farm's testing showed Icon's torque wrench to be a solid alternative. Although the $379 Icon torque wrench had a larger margin of error than the Snap-On at 50 ft-lbs when it was box fresh, it was slightly more accurate when torquing to 250 ft-lbs. After 1,000 cycles, the Icon torque wrench produced an average error of 0.58 ft-lbs at 50 ft-lbs, which is still comfortably within its claimed accuracy. However, it was still beaten by the Snap-On, which showed an inaccuracy of only 0.17 ft-lbs after the same test.