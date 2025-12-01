5 Obscure Ryobi Tools You Probably Didn't Realize Existed
The Ryobi brand is one synonymous with value. Ryobi tools tend to be geared toward home improvers and other users who aren't professionals in the trades, but do need high quality performance. They typically won't break the bank, and they frequently match at least a few premium features with a baseline of solid output that makes them ideal tools for many weekend warriors and home renovators working on projects without additional help from contractors. This isn't to say that Ryobi is a brand to be avoided, even though some tool owners dog on the brand fairly heavily. As with any brand, there are some tools that miss the mark, but many of the brand's tools are highly capable machines ready to support whatever task you may face.
Then there are the oddballs. Power tool brands across the spectrum make a range of obscure tools. Makita even makes a coffee machine. Ryobi is just like every other brand, with hundreds of highly visible, frequently used power tools in its lineup, as well as a range of less obvious inclusions that often get overlooked. These obscure tools perform niche functions or are weird tools that many users might not know about. They may not be on your radar, but if you're a Ryobi fan, getting to know them might just provide a new opportunity to dabble in some new tasks around the house and test some interesting gear that's sure to turn heads.
18V ONE+ Bolt Cutter
Admittedly, if you are cutting through enough chain, bolts, and locks to need a powered bolt cutter, you are in the very small minority of tool users. Even so, Ryobi makes the 18V ONE+ Bolt Cutter, a tool delivering exactly that performance. It's a solution that Ryobi says is designed to replace a 14-inch manual bolt cutter. It features hot forged steel jaws with an opening width that can accommodate 3/8-inch chain, bolts, and more. The tool is designed to minimize fatigue that creeps into the picture when operating a manual cutter. It can perform up to 200 cuts per charge and features separate forward and reverse buttons in the handle to provide enhanced control over the cutting jaws' motion.
The tool is also backed by Ryobi's three-year warranty policy. The brand points out that it can also be utilized in cutting wire shelving and fencing. This makes it a potentially useful solution for people working in agricultural fields and other specialized environments that require numerous, repetitive cuts of wire material. For $115, the tool is pretty inexpensive, although it will still set you back more than something like a WorkPro 18-Inch Foldable Bolt Cutter that's listed on Amazon at $40.
USB Lithium Heated Cushion Kit
The Ryobi USB Lithium range is a particularly useful alternative to the brand's flagship 18V ONE+ lineup. Across many tool options, a USB Lithium solution can compete with or even outshine its full-sized alternative. There are many Ryobi tools in the USB Lithium range that are totally unique, too. The USB Lithium Heated Cushion Kit is a solution that fits this mold. The kit is listed for $60 at Ryobi's website and comes with a charger, two batteries, and the seat cushion itself. The tool features three temperature settings and can deliver up to five hours of runtime. It can power and charge mobile devices with the included USB-C cable.
The cushion features a 3-inch pad and can reach up to 150 degrees Fahrenheit in its highest setting. This tool is a great option for people going to live sporting events in the depths of winter, and can help users stay comfortable in a range of other settings as well. The seat cushion delivers both padding to take the edge off hard seating and more than enough warmth to keep you comfortable and entertained while those around you struggle to enjoy the scene unfolding in front of them.
18V ONE+ Bug Zapper
Another unique tool is the 18V ONE+ Bug Zapper. This solution is available for $100 as a bare tool or $149 for the kit variant. The bug zapper delivers 2,550 volts to its internal electric mesh, killing bugs on contact while the external plastic safety cover wraps all the way around to prevent unwanted contact from prying fingers or misplaced elbows or knees. The tool provides coverage across a landscape of up to one and a half acres, meaning it can be successfully deployed in a backyard setting without issue. Plus, users seem to like the Bug Zapper.
Bug zappers don't tend to be thought of as mobile tools, but Ryobi offers a solution that works seamlessly with its 18 volt battery system. Ryobi tool users can keep one in the garage to easily provide an important environmental management tool when hosting a barbecue or another outdoor event. The last thing you want is for your guests to be smacking away bugs rather than enjoying themselves as the sun begins to set. This tool changes things drastically, and it can be a valuable addition to your packing list if you're a frequent camper, as well. The removable tray makes disposing of collected bugs easy, and the tool is backed by Ryobi's three-year warranty policy for great peace of mind.
40V HP Kinetic Log Splitter
Ryobi's 40V HP Kinetic Log Splitter is a truly unique addition to its tool list. This isn't a solution that many will require, and it's fairly expensive, listed at $899 for the bare tool. However, what it lacks in broad appeal, it makes up for in truly unique quirkiness. Ryobi calls it "the world's first cordless kinetic log splitter," and notes that it can deliver 12 tons of splitting force with a rapid, 2-second cycle time for ten times faster splitting. The tool is powerful enough to split softer lumber and harder wood like oak or hickory. This makes it great for all manner of landscape clearance tasks and fireplace material preparation.
The tool can deliver 150 splits per charge and operates on Ryobi's heavy-duty 40V battery platform. It features durable wheels and ergonomic grips that allow for easy movement around the yard to tackle clearance tasks after a storm, and it can be stored upright to save space in your garage or shed. This tool will be something of an oddity in any tool collection, but that's what makes it so wonderful. It carves its own path and does so in style.
18V ONE+ Pool Vacuum
When you think of power tools, you don't tend to visualize equipment that can be fully submerged. Ryobi makes a few tools that work with and in standing water, and the 18V ONE+ Pool Vacuum is perhaps its most extreme solution in this regard. The vacuum is compatible with standard pool poles, and is water resistant up to 13 feet. It features a 1.7-liter tank that can pick up sand, dirt, and leaves without issue. It delivers a suction power of 13 gallons per minute and doesn't require any hoses or other connections to operate. The tool can be held in your hand, allowing you to dive into the pool to suck up debris sitting on the bottom, or connected for typical standing operation on the deck.
The tool is available for $149 as a bare unit or $179 with a battery and charger included. It features a wide inlet that can collect debris easily and won't struggle to get into tight corners or handle sloping geometry along the bottom of the pool's surface. It comes with a filter, but Ryobi notes that you should replace it every three to six months to maintain the vacuum's peak performance level. The tool is also backed by a one-year manufacturer's warranty for added comfort that's frankly essential for a tool that will perform its task fully submerged.