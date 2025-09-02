Does Ryobi's Bug Zapper Actually Work? Here's What Owners Say
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
There are a lot of things to love about being outside: fresh air, sunlight, and the feeling that life is worth living. Except, of course, when bugs are treating you like an all-you-can-eat meal. When it comes to pest control, it often requires a holistic approach, especially if you're dealing with different bugs. Because of this, you need to address things like your waste management, as well as invest in bug-repelling gadgets, such as the Ryobi Bug Zapper.
While pest control may not necessarily be top of mind for fans of the beloved power tool brand, it makes sense that it would manufacture something to help its users who spend a lot of time outdoors. Whether you're getting it for your home or job site, the Ryobi Bug Zapper is made to work with the rest of your power tools. Weighing just 3.34 lbs or about as heavy as a full-sized motorcycle helmet, it can be used upright or hung via a carrying handle. Designed for portability, it uses the brand's proprietary 18V ONE+ battery system.
For just the tool itself, the Ryobi Bug Zapper retails for $99.97 and is also covered by the company's 3-Year Limited Warranty. While it's best for people who own its existing batteries and charger, the power tool manufacturer does sell a tool kit option on their website for just $149 that includes the 18V ONE+ 2 Ah battery and charger.
How does the Ryobi Bug Zapper Work?
At the core of the product is its internal UV light, which draws bugs into its interior electrified mesh. Once the bugs are close enough, it zaps them with over 2,500 volts of electricity. Afterward, the unit catches the dead crawlies in its removable tray found just above the detachable battery, which you can empty once it's filled to the brim. Apart from its bug-killing light, Ryobi mentions that its bug zapper also has built-in LED lights capable of three lumens (9, 18, and 30). With this, it can function as an ordinary light that you can use for outdoor activities, as well as in emergency situations.
According to Ryobi, its Bug Zapper is designed to work up to 1.5 Acres of coverage, which is more than enough for the average homeowner. After all, Today's Homeowner shares that most American yards are actually only a third of this. In fact, in some states like Maryland and California, most people have less than 0.18 acres on average to worry about keeping bug-free.
Compatible with the 18V ONE+ batteries, you can easily switch out the removable battery. But take note, it doesn't have the option to be powered in other ways, such as with power banks, with your car, or plugged into sockets. And while some people may have waved this bug zapper as an unnecessary Ryobi product, here's what buyers actually think about it.
Do people think the Ryobi Bug Zapper is worth it?
On the official company website, the Ryobi Bug Zapper has netted itself an average rating of 4.5 stars from over 210 mostly satisfied users. As of writing, almost 94% of reviewers have even given it an average rating of at least 4 stars. On the other hand, it has a slightly lower but still good rating on Amazon, wherein it has an average rating of 4.3 stars from more than 170 reviewers. Among the reasons why it's well-liked, several people mentioned how they like its portability, long battery life, and the ability to hang or use upright. Although there were a few bad reviews, wherein people said that they didn't think it was bright enough, how it unexpectedly shuts down, and the lack of replacement UV bulbs. If you're wondering who tend to be happy with it, satisfied reviewers have mentioned using it on patios, pool areas, and porches. In addition, a few users said it is also great to have for camping.
That said, for people on tighter budgets, there are tons of USB Bug Zappers options that you can get for a fraction of the price. Previously, we've mentioned the under $20 Stansport 2 in 1 Lantern Bug Zapper, which over 300 users have rated 4.3 stars. But if you want something a little more tried-and-tested, the $49.99 Buzbug LED Bug Zapper is a popular option with more than 5,500 Amazon reviewers giving it 4.4 stars on average.