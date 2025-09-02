Does Ryobi's Bug Zapper Actually Work? Here's What Owners Say

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

There are a lot of things to love about being outside: fresh air, sunlight, and the feeling that life is worth living. Except, of course, when bugs are treating you like an all-you-can-eat meal. When it comes to pest control, it often requires a holistic approach, especially if you're dealing with different bugs. Because of this, you need to address things like your waste management, as well as invest in bug-repelling gadgets, such as the Ryobi Bug Zapper.

While pest control may not necessarily be top of mind for fans of the beloved power tool brand, it makes sense that it would manufacture something to help its users who spend a lot of time outdoors. Whether you're getting it for your home or job site, the Ryobi Bug Zapper is made to work with the rest of your power tools. Weighing just 3.34 lbs or about as heavy as a full-sized motorcycle helmet, it can be used upright or hung via a carrying handle. Designed for portability, it uses the brand's proprietary 18V ONE+ battery system.

For just the tool itself, the Ryobi Bug Zapper retails for $99.97 and is also covered by the company's 3-Year Limited Warranty. While it's best for people who own its existing batteries and charger, the power tool manufacturer does sell a tool kit option on their website for just $149 that includes the 18V ONE+ 2 Ah battery and charger.