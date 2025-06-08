Do USB Bug Zappers Actually Work? Here's What Users Think

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

With the summer right around the corner, temperatures are rising. Thus, not only will it be time for yard cleanup and the start of a new maintenance season, but chilling outside with friends and family is once again back in style. Unfortunately, there are many things outside of anyone's control that can make such hangouts frustrating. Near the top of the list is unwanted attention from bugs, as an irritating byproduct of warmer temperatures is that flies, wasps, mosquitoes, and other pests will be buzzing around, bothering those who are just seeking to enjoy the nice weather.

Since bugs are such an unavoidable element of the outdoors, various methods of keeping them at bay have emerged over the decades. Alongside several great bug-busting gadgets to keep them out of your home, bug sprays, special candles, and more have gained prominence as effective ways to keep all kinds of critters away from your gatherings. One of the most effective is the bug zapper, which, as the name implies, lures bugs in and zaps them as soon as they make contact. They are typically hung, but can also be found in tabletop varieties. These bug zappers aren't directly powered by a USB port. Instead, they are typically battery-operated and can be recharged using a USB cable.

Websites like Amazon are full of these USB-powered bug zappers, but are they any good at living up to their brutal name? Many have tried them out and taken to the internet to share their thoughts on their performance.

