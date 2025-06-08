Do USB Bug Zappers Actually Work? Here's What Users Think
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
With the summer right around the corner, temperatures are rising. Thus, not only will it be time for yard cleanup and the start of a new maintenance season, but chilling outside with friends and family is once again back in style. Unfortunately, there are many things outside of anyone's control that can make such hangouts frustrating. Near the top of the list is unwanted attention from bugs, as an irritating byproduct of warmer temperatures is that flies, wasps, mosquitoes, and other pests will be buzzing around, bothering those who are just seeking to enjoy the nice weather.
Since bugs are such an unavoidable element of the outdoors, various methods of keeping them at bay have emerged over the decades. Alongside several great bug-busting gadgets to keep them out of your home, bug sprays, special candles, and more have gained prominence as effective ways to keep all kinds of critters away from your gatherings. One of the most effective is the bug zapper, which, as the name implies, lures bugs in and zaps them as soon as they make contact. They are typically hung, but can also be found in tabletop varieties. These bug zappers aren't directly powered by a USB port. Instead, they are typically battery-operated and can be recharged using a USB cable.
Websites like Amazon are full of these USB-powered bug zappers, but are they any good at living up to their brutal name? Many have tried them out and taken to the internet to share their thoughts on their performance.
Most USB-equipped bug zappers seem to do their job well
Looking over the many USB-enabled bug zappers on the market, it seems that the overwhelming majority deliver on their name. In fact, they're so effective that many buyers hopped online to share their success stories.
"For reducing the general flying pest population and reclaiming our outdoor space, this zapper has been a solid purchase. Definitely worth it if bugs are bugging you," wrote Amazon reviewer Blue Screen Of Death, applauding the 2025 Upgraded 3-in-1 Rechargeable Bug Zapper for everything from its build quality to effectiveness to its ability to be cleaned easily. Fellow buyer Shae had similar positive notes for this bug zapper model, adding that the light isn't too harsh either, so you don't have to trade bug bite pain for eye pain. Speaking about the Stansport 2-in-1 Lantern Bug Zapper, Amazon user Lawrence H. Gamble shared that the rechargeable battery makes this model ideal for camping.
Moving over to another rechargeable USB bug zapper, we find more supportive testimonials for units with this power source. "I can even forget it outside, and it goes on and off automatically based on darkness and light, when bugs appear and disappear. It's waterproof as well. It is highly effective, and the rechargeable batteries last for quite a while," commented Yasmin. Another buyer, Melanie, had many positive remarks about the bug zapper, highlighting its ability to fend off bugs, lightweight nature, battery longevity, and handy built-in light, which makes it an excellent choice for evening outdoor gatherings.
Much like the reviews for Ryobi's bug zapper, those for the aforementioned Amazon bug zappers and others are overwhelmingly positive. With that said, several of their fellow USB-powered zappers haven't fared so well with buyers.
Some USB bug zappers should be avoided, according to users
Though many USB-chargeable bug zappers have won buyers over, going on Amazon and buying the first model you see isn't the best choice. There are some that don't come as highly recommended as those mentioned previously.
For instance, the set of two 3-in-1 indoor-outdoor bug zappers didn't work out for everyone. Amazon user Suzanne saw their rechargeable battery fail after just 45 days, while wonbyone's didn't even kill any bugs. Another similar USB bug zapper left a lot of customers disappointed, too, with Craig writing, "Essentially just a portable light to attract bugs with no effect at all. Tried it on about six different occasions and even left it outside all night, with no dead bugs in or around the unit." Reviewer WP teacher kept the zapper close to them while outside, only to still be swarmed by bugs.
Looking at the reviews for a 2-in-1 USB bug zapper, more issues arise. In the case of this model, James A. Hickerson warned that it'll spend more time on the charger than zapping bugs: "Junk spend more time charging than using it only works for maybe 3 hours before it time to charge again. Only got two gnats in a week's worth of use." User empressofhearts also mentioned that, in addition to not being particularly effective at enticing bugs to approach it, the included USB cable isn't universal. Therefore, if it somehow goes bad, you may have a difficult time finding a replacement.
Clearly, USB bug zappers are a mixed bag at best. If you're interested in one, thorough research is needed to ensure you choose an effective unit. Then again, there are always the tried-and-true Harbor Freight finds for unwanted bug and critter management.