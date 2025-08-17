Why Do People Hate On Ryobi So Much? A Quick Dive Into The Discord

If you're even a little familiar with tools, you've surely seen or heard of Ryobi. At first glance, the lime green line of products seems solid enough, being readily available at any Home Depot and featuring a wide assortment of tools and accessories for various applications. But dig a little deeper, and you'll quickly find that tool enthusiasts are quite vocal about their hatred for Ryobi.

While undeniably a major tool brand, Ryobi's reputation has seen its fair share of hits over the years. It's not uncommon to see many bash on the brand as being ugly, quick to break, and overall unreliable. Hearing such avid anger may be enough to turn you off from even giving Ryobi a glance, let alone a chance. But where does the hate stem from? Why would possibly the world's most well-known tool and home improvement retailer feature the brand so prominently if it was truly as poorly produced as countless people have deemed it?

Of course, the truth is more nuanced than that. While the bitterness towards Ryobi isn't entirely unwarranted, it becomes easier to overlook those criticisms once you understand more about what and why Ryobi tools are the way they are and who they're best suited for. With that out of the way, let's dive into the good, the bad, and the ugly behind the fervent feelings towards the brand.