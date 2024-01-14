Are Ryobi And Hart Brand Power Tools Made In The Same Factory?

If your next DIY project requires a new power tool, you may find yourself choosing between consumer-friendly brands like Ryobi and Hart. Distinctly different in brand design and availability, with Hart available exclusively at Walmart and Ryobi more universally stocked, both cater to homeowners who may not need the power and features of professional-grade equipment. Quality is not where their similarities end, though, as both brands are also products of Techtronic Industries (TTi), a Hong Kong-based leader in power tools, hand tools, outdoor equipment, and more.

Seeing as how Ryobi and Hart share a similar parent company, it may stand to reason that the two are manufactured in the same factories, leading you to question whether it matters which you decide to buy. Logic would suggest that if they're owned by the same company, they must be identical in quality. However, it's not that easy.

Yes, Ryobi and Hart are both properties of TTi, but the company operates factories in the United States, Mexico, China, Vietnam, and parts of Europe that develop consumer-friendly and professional-grade equipment. This factor alone can make it difficult to pinpoint where either brand is manufactured. Still, there's even more to Ryobi's history that may initially muddy the waters, making it difficult to determine if the brands ever cross paths on the assembly line.