11 GearWrench Tools And Products Every Mechanic Will Want
For professionals who own a garage or a workshop, certain tools are a must-have for making their daily inspection and repair jobs easier. GearWrench — a renowned name in the world of automotive tools — has an interesting collection that will appeal to every professional mechanic. Be it simple products like soft kneeling pads and work tables or more efficient tools like electronic torque wrenches, there is something suitable for every possible task involved in a professional's life.
Therefore, we have a handy list of GearWrench tools and products every mechanic will want as a beloved addition to their toolbox. Each of these tools serves a unique purpose and will aid significantly in a professional's day by removing the nuisance of exerting a lot of strength for common tasks, like loosening or tightening bolts and lugs. One thing you will note in its products is that they always have a differentiating factor that sets them apart from competitors, making GearWrench a tool brand mechanics and auto-repair shop owners love to have on hand.
7-piece Hook & Pick Set
In this set, you get seven versatile tools that will help you leverage and pull parts with added ease. Their smart design makes them effective in accessing hard-to-reach spots around complex wires and engine parts. The picks are available in straight, 90-degree, skewed, and hooked designs to ensure there is a relevant pick for every task.
While there is more than one way to restore rusty old tools, GearWrench will not make you go through that hassle. Say goodbye to ugly rust and corrosion because the blades are made of high-quality alloy steel with a polished finish that will keep their shiny appearance intact for a long time. Each hook features an ergonomic, tri-lobe grip so you can easily pull the parts apart without the risk of this tool slipping out of your hands, which can be pretty dangerous.
Things tend to get messy when you are dealing with a car's engines and parts since grease and solvents are part of the working environment. The grip of this tool is resistant to oil and solvent stains, and you can just wipe the handle with a damp cloth to get back its fresh look. Amazon offers the 7-Piece Hook & Pick Set for only $32.99.
34-piece Standard & Stubby Ratcheting Wrench Set
This 34-piece wrench set is all you need for your repair and fixing needs as a mechanic. It is a varied collection, including stubby wrenches, flexible and adaptable flex-head wrenches, specialty wrenches, and a ratcheting wrench. Each wrench has a 72-tooth design to deliver swing arcs up to five degrees, making this set a must-have when building a mechanic's tool kit.
Moreover, all of them have deep, engraved markings that can be read easily at a glance, so you do not have to spend long minutes finding the right wrench for the task at hand. The thin head and beam are designed especially for the wrenches to pass between tight spots.
Additional features of these wrenches include an off-corner loading design on the box end to prevent fastener rounding. If deformed, you won't be able to apply the correct torque power to the fastener due to poor gripping between the wrench and the fastener. However, thanks to this Ratcheting Wrench Set available on Amazon for $118.64, you can keep the fastener rounding worry at bay.
4-piece Dual Material Wide Scraper Set
Like the majority of GearWrench products, these scrapers are built with a comfortable grip that allows for maximum strength transfer between your hand and the tool. The dual-material cover further aids the ergonomics of the handle, plus the oil-proof and solvent-resistant properties add extra years to the tool's life.
What is more is that these scrapers have a sturdy construction and give you the right amount of leverage to scrape off any sticky material from any surface. Be it grease or the remains of glue, these scrapers will nicely get rid of it as if it never existed. The blades are nice and flat, coated with black oxide material to keep off rust and corrosion. And fret not, because these blades are flat and without imperfections, and will reduce the possibility of leaving any ugly marks on the surface. You will get four kinds of scraper heads, including flat and narrow. Head to Amazon and purchase the Wide Scraper Set for $33.68.
3/8 Flex Head Electronic Torque Wrench with Angle
Electronic torque is a fairly new concept introduced by GearWrench to make the car repair process a little less complicated. This thin-head flex ratchet features 72 teeth that can produce an arc of up to five degrees. Power the device using three AAA batteries. Once on, set the wrench to the target angle you want to achieve and make sure to hit the "Set" button. Next, use the wrench, and it will give you the desired angle of torque. The device will start beeping when it is close to achieving the set output, and you will feel vibrations in the handle, along with seeing flashing of the LCD upon target achievement.
The LCD display shows clear digits and has nicely spaced buttons for comfortable use. The tool comes in handy when you want to properly torque lug nuts and head bolts, as well as measuring angles for angular rotation. Set the mode to Peak Torque, Angle or Peak Angle — each of which is applicable for a certain kind of task.
Without breaking a sweat, you can generate a high level of torque power with this wrench for effective functionality and precision. Overall, it has a solid construction with an oil and solvent-resistant handle for an enhanced lifespan. Amazon offers this Electronic Torque Wrench for $179.94.
Professional Bi-Directional Diagnostic Scan Tool
Owning a car diagnostic tool could save you a ton of money, even if you are not a professional repair person. If you do happen to be a professional mechanic, this diagnostic scan tool will ease your job. The device can be set up within minutes, and the user interface is pretty basic, which makes it comprehensible even to beginners. You can use it to diagnose issues with the vehicle and live-test the effectiveness of repairs.
There are 23 reset functions, such as Suspension System Management, Ignition System Reset, and Oil System Reset, among others. The seven diagnostic functions, including Auto Scan, Freeze Frame, and Live Data, are particularly useful in scanning and identifying the precise problem with your vehicle. You can check the live state of the car's components and compare it with the normal trends to evaluate how the component is doing.
Just plug the Onboard Diagnostics Device (OBD) into the vehicle's OBD port, download the app, and connect both via Bluetooth. It will automatically detect the car's make and model for quick and convenient troubleshooting. Additionally, the app is easy to install and receives a lifetime of free software updates to keep the diagnosis up-to-date. Grab this very practical Diagnostic Tool on Amazon priced at $136.78.
3/8 Drive Universal 3 Jaw Oil Filter Wrench
Essential for removing spin-on oil filters, this universal jaw wrench will help you when the oil filters are slippery and give you a difficult time coming off. The adjustable claw can deal with various types of oil filters, be it in your normal vehicle or a light-duty truck — it can cater to size ranges between 63.5mm and 95mm, and helps eliminate a little of the trouble of making sure you know which size of oil filter wrench would work best on the vehicle.
All you need to do is place the jaw on the oil filter, adjust the size to create a firm grip between the jaw and the filter, and pull the filter out. Plus, it can accommodate a ⅜-inch ratchet to loosen up stuck oil filters with very light torque power. Thanks to the compact design, it can reach the tight spots in your car. The alloy steel construction further makes it a durable pick for undoing the spin-on filters. If you are a professional whose job requires frequent oil changes or even a DIYer who likes to do the family cars' oil changes, this 3-Jaw Oil Filter Wrench would be a great addition to your toolbox and is easily purchasable from Amazon for $14.99.
Adjustable Height Mobile Work Table
This is the work table that every professional mechanic would love to have in their workspace. The height can be adjusted between 35 and 48 inches. The center can hold up to 125 pounds of load, while the load capacity for the edges is 65 pounds.
The table is covered with an EVA mat that is resistant to accidental solvent spills — just a quick wipe with a damp cloth will return the table to its spotless condition. Moreover, the powder-coated metal frame further adds to durability. For better access, there are compartments and slots for keeping small parts within reach when working on a tough job.
You can conveniently push the Adjustable Height Mobile Work Table around the garage with its well-constructed caster wheels, which will not deteriorate even after extended use. A smart feature in its design is that the table is not a purely flat surface but has heightened boundaries on the edges to ensure that the parts do not roll away and fall on the floor. Another good part? The Mobile Work Table is only $149.99 on Amazon.
Extra Large Kneeling Pad with Magnetic Parts Compartment
Inspecting and repairing cars requires mechanics to kneel or even lie down on the floor to access difficult areas or get under the vehicle. Kneeling or lying on hard floors can cause back and joint pain, in addition to being just plain uncomfortable. GearWrench came up with a solution for this agony in the form of a Kneeling Pad, which is large enough (24 x 16 inches) to provide ample support for your knees and back.
To enhance functionality, it has two compartments — one being magnetic to hold small metal parts in place and prevent misplacement while working. Hence, you can keep the essential parts within hand's reach to avoid getting up repeatedly. The mat is made of solvent-resistant EVA material that prevents any accidental spillage from ruining the look of the mat. In addition, the padding is soft enough to provide comfort for your knees and back and protect them against the hardness of the floor beneath. The integrated handles allow you to easily drag it around the workshop or hang it on wall holders when not in use for convenient storage. Don't wait any longer to save your knee. The GearWrench Kneeling Pad is available for $18.99 right now on Amazon.
56-piece 3/8 Drive 6 Pt. 120XP Mechanics Tool Set
This set was created keeping in mind the everyday tool needs of a professional mechanic in the workstation. It consists of 56 pieces — one ratchet and universal joint, two extensions, 13 standard Society of Automobile Engineers (SAE) sockets, 14 standard metric sockets, 11 deep SAE sockets, and 14 deep metric sockets — making it a perfect pick for all your fixing requirements.
Forget the hassle of making space to store all these small parts because this Mechanics Tool Set also includes a durable case to safely accommodate all the tools. Each socket has an off-corner loading design to keep the fasteners safe from rounded edges, which could negatively affect their functionality.
The alloy steel manufacturing provides strength, while the full-polish exterior keeps rust and corrosion at bay, further adding to the exquisite design. The box also features a 3/8-inch 120 XP ratchet with double-stacked poles that produce a three-degree swing arc for comfortably loosening tight nuts and bolts. The complete set is available from Amazon for $90.85.
3/8 Drive 72 Tooth Gimbal Ratchet
The innovative Gimbal Ratchet by GearWrench is designed with a 72-tooth ratcheting mechanism that generates a five-degree swing arc, allowing users to tighten or loosen fasteners with the utmost grip and torque.
Moreover, the design has a handy pivot feature that lets the gimbal work in two different planes — forward and reverse. Hence, it can cater to all the difficult spots and angles with absolute ease, such as under dashboards, where traditional ratchets may not be the best choice. This feature makes it a great pick for those who regularly work on cars.
The anodized aluminum finish adds to the aesthetics and keeps the tool pristine by protecting the gimbal ratchet from corrosion and ugly rust. And you can just wipe away the stains with a few gentle strokes, thanks to this coating. Amazon is offering the GearWrench Gimbal Ratchet for an insane price of just $14.99 (⅜-inch) and $18.71 (¼-inch). The color coding should aid you in differentiating between the sizes, blue for the former and red for the latter.
26-piece SAE/Metric Ball End Long Arm Hex Key Set
The Ball End Long Arm Hex Key Set is a multi-functional 26-piece set that allows you to use both ends — short and long — for the task at hand. Crafted with durable alloy steel material, these keys will convert all your strength into tightening or undoing the fasteners with minimal effort. It comes in a compact, foldable case that you can store anywhere in the garage, plus there are two compartments in the case, black for SAE and yellow for metric hex keys.
Each hex key has a chamfered edge for a 25-degree entry access into the fasteners for quick gripping and round-off protection. Also, the size of each wrench is clearly marked on the case beneath the respective slots for easy identification. For a low price of $20.73 on Amazon, it will not cost your entire wallet. Before purchasing, keep in mind one downside to the product — users have reported that the case quality is not very good.