11 GearWrench Tools And Products Every Mechanic Will Want

In this set, you get seven versatile tools that will help you leverage and pull parts with added ease. Their smart design makes them effective in accessing hard-to-reach spots around complex wires and engine parts. The picks are available in straight, 90-degree, skewed, and hooked designs to ensure there is a relevant pick for every task.

While there is more than one way to restore rusty old tools, GearWrench will not make you go through that hassle. Say goodbye to ugly rust and corrosion because the blades are made of high-quality alloy steel with a polished finish that will keep their shiny appearance intact for a long time. Each hook features an ergonomic, tri-lobe grip so you can easily pull the parts apart without the risk of this tool slipping out of your hands, which can be pretty dangerous.

Things tend to get messy when you are dealing with a car's engines and parts since grease and solvents are part of the working environment. The grip of this tool is resistant to oil and solvent stains, and you can just wipe the handle with a damp cloth to get back its fresh look. Amazon offers the 7-Piece Hook & Pick Set for only $32.99.

