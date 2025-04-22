How To Tell Which Size Oil Filter Wrench You Need (And How To Use One)

Automotive tools come in various shapes, sizes, and applications. From basic hand tools, like screwdrivers, pliers, and wrenches, to more specialized gadgets like air hammers, OBDII scan tools, and borescopes, mechanics and hardcore gearheads require a lot of tools to tackle many repair and maintenance jobs. Even entry-level DIY auto jobs, like oil and engine air filter replacements, require the use of a handful of tools. One tool, in particular, which can make engine oil changes substantially easier is an oil filter wrench. However, not all automotive oil filters are the same, meaning that not all oil filter wrenches will work for every vehicle.

There are two types of oil filters you're likely to encounter on modern cars: metal screw-on filters and plastic canister filters. Metal oil filters are a single unit that contain a filter inside and attach to the oil filter housing. Canister filters are just an interior filter contained within a plastic canister. To replace a canister filter, you must open the plastic housing, remove the old filter and replace it, and then screw the plastic cap back into place.

Typically, these two types of oil filters require the use of different oil filter wrenches or caps. To determine which type of wrench you need, check your vehicle to see whether it has a metal oil filter or a plastic canister. You can also read your vehicle owner's manual for more information regarding oil replacements and filters. If you're wondering how to use an oil filter wrench, we've got you covered. Here's a more in-depth explanation of oil filter wrenches and how to use them.

