What's Inside An Oil Filter And How Do They Work?

Cars with internal combustion engines — as opposed to electric vehicles, which still depend on a few fluids themselves — require various fluids to keep everything running smoothly. If you've been around vehicles for long enough, you probably already know that one of the most important fluids your car needs is engine oil. It's vital for providing the lubrication essential for keeping the engine's internal moving parts from grinding against each other and developing excess friction, while also working to help dissipate heat. However, your car's engine oil doesn't accomplish those feats on its own. It relies on the smooth function of the entire engine lubrication system to work properly, including an oil filter.

The filter's job is to prevent any debris or impurities from making their way to the engine. It contains an interior filter material, which can be made from a special type of pleated paper or a synthetic fiber. Oil filters also contain a gasket, which provides a seal between the oil filter housing and the filter, preventing oil loss and debris from getting into the system. The filter material is designed to allow oil to pass through but catch any gunk or impurities that may have accumulated in the oil sump.

However, the engine lubrication system depends on more than just the filter to keep your car running smoothly. As a former professional auto repair technician, I'll break it down for you. Here's everything you need to know about how your car's engine oil filter works to keep your wheels turning.

