What Causes Engine Sludge (And How To Get Rid Of It)

Most people are familiar with the importance of oil for the internal combustion engines that power our modern vehicles. The petroleum-based fluid is designed to provide lubrication to the vast amount of internal moving parts that our engines contain. In addition to providing lubrication, oil also helps prevent overheating issues by impeding the buildup of friction and absorbing excess heat and carrying it away from sensitive components. Oil has an important job, and because of that, it requires regular maintenance.

If you don't maintain your engine oil properly, your car can develop a lot of issues, including engine sludge. Engine sludge — sometimes called oil sludge — is a thick, jelly-like substance that can form inside of your engine if the oil becomes contaminated, or you go too long without replacing it. The tarry sludge can gunk up your engine's internal components, like the camshaft(s), crankshaft, and pistons. It can cause extreme amounts of friction and lead to severe engine damage, including problems serious enough to require a complete rebuild or replacement.

Considering the damage that engine sludge can create, it's a good idea to familiarize yourself with the causes and symptoms and some of the ways to prevent the development of the issue in the first place. As a former professional auto repair technician and a lifelong car enthusiast, I'll break it down for you. Together, we'll explore the common causes of engine sludge, the warning signs, how to get rid of it, and how to prevent it in the first place. Let's dive in.

