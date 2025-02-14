Can You Recycle Used Engine Oil? How To Dispose Of It Safely

If you work on cars or have driven one for long enough, you're probably aware that our vehicles depend on a range of different automotive fluids to help them run, regardless of whether the vehicle is powered by an internal combustion engine or runs on electricity. These fluids do everything from providing a fuel source for our engines, lubricating internal parts, providing hydraulic pressure, and more. However, automotive fluids are also subject to degradation over time, which means you must service them at regular intervals.

Engine oil is one of the most recognizable and well-known fluids that your car uses. It provides lubrication to the engine's internal parts, including the crankshaft and camshaft, and helps prevent friction and excess heat buildup. Depending on your vehicle's make and model, you should generally replace your engine oil every 3,000 to 7,500 miles. It's a vital service that you cannot skip, and it's relatively easy to change the oil in your car yourself to save a few bucks. However, if you do replace your oil at home, you may find yourself wondering what exactly to do with the dirty fluid that you drain out of your engine. First of all, you can and should recycle used engine oil. If you're not an automotive pro, though, you may not know how to dispose of it properly or why it's important to do so.

