GearWrench Vs. Craftsman: How Do These Two Tool Manufacturers Compare?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Craftsman and GearWrench manufacture and sell many of the same tools, but there are significant differences that make each brand distinct from the other. You may not even be aware of GearWrench — though the company is available in major retailers and has been around for almost three decades, it's not as ubiquitous as some of the best major tool brands, like DeWalt, Makita, and Craftsman. Compared to GearWrench, Craftsman is positively ancient — the company was first established in 1927 as a house brand for Sears. Craftsman is currently owned by Stanley Black & Decker, while GearWrench was founded in 1996 and is owned by Apex Tool Group, which owns tool brands including Cleco and Crescent.

Advertisement

With its roots as a house brand, Craftsman offers a wide range of hand tools, power tools, storage solutions and more. It's less of an innovator in the industry and more of a workhorse, manufacturing traditional tools and equipment at relatively affordable prices. GearWrench, on the other hand, came onto the hardware scene when it introduced the first 5-degree, 72-tooth ratcheting wrench.

While some professionals may use Craftsman as their primary brand, it's more associated with entry-level consumers and DIY-ers — you might have a Craftsman hammer or tape measure in your junk drawer, for instance. By contrast, GearWrench tools are "designed with Pros in mind and manufactured for maximum durability," as stated on Home Depot's website. Of course, there's nothing stopping you from using GearWrench tools more casually, but the brand is more likely than Craftsman to be used by mechanics and other professionals.

Advertisement