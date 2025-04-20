What All Comes In GearWrench's Megamod Loaded Tool Box, And Is It Worth The High Cost? Here's What Owners Say

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

For those who spend their days toiling away underneath the hoods of cars, trucks, and SUVs, having a good set of tools at hand is, arguably, as important in making a repair as the know-how required to do so. The good news is that, in this day and age, there's no particular shortage of high-quality specialty mechanics tools available in the consumer arena. That includes a range of tools from a brand that could be considered relatively new to the scene, GearWrench.

Advertisement

The specialty tool outfit has only been around since the mid-1990s, but GearWrench has become a well-respected name in the game, and now offers a full range of mechanics' tools that should help ensure any work you undertake in the home garage or a pro environment gets done the right way. Like virtually every other mechanic's toolmaker on the market today, GearWrench has taken to packaging many of its tools into kits that allow mechanics to fill out their existing arsenal of tools, and upstart gear heads an opportunity to build their own starter's toolkit.

If you're on either side of that line, you may be interested in GearWrench's massive Megamod Loaded Tool Box, a 791-piece kit featuring devices from 15 product categories, including drivers, sockets, wrenches, extractors, and more. On top of that, the kit comes with a 9-drawer storage chest to keep your gear safe. Here's a look at exactly what's included in the GearWrench Megamod kit.

Advertisement