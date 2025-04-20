What All Comes In GearWrench's Megamod Loaded Tool Box, And Is It Worth The High Cost? Here's What Owners Say
For those who spend their days toiling away underneath the hoods of cars, trucks, and SUVs, having a good set of tools at hand is, arguably, as important in making a repair as the know-how required to do so. The good news is that, in this day and age, there's no particular shortage of high-quality specialty mechanics tools available in the consumer arena. That includes a range of tools from a brand that could be considered relatively new to the scene, GearWrench.
The specialty tool outfit has only been around since the mid-1990s, but GearWrench has become a well-respected name in the game, and now offers a full range of mechanics' tools that should help ensure any work you undertake in the home garage or a pro environment gets done the right way. Like virtually every other mechanic's toolmaker on the market today, GearWrench has taken to packaging many of its tools into kits that allow mechanics to fill out their existing arsenal of tools, and upstart gear heads an opportunity to build their own starter's toolkit.
If you're on either side of that line, you may be interested in GearWrench's massive Megamod Loaded Tool Box, a 791-piece kit featuring devices from 15 product categories, including drivers, sockets, wrenches, extractors, and more. On top of that, the kit comes with a 9-drawer storage chest to keep your gear safe. Here's a look at exactly what's included in the GearWrench Megamod kit.
What's included in the package?
At present, GearWrench offers eight different Megamod packages, ranging in scope from a 154-piece to one boasting 1,286 tools. The 791-piece set is the MegamodPro, which you can currently purchase through Amazon for $3,884.30. That sticker price might give even the most seasoned gearheads pause at the point of purchase, but you might change your mind when you see everything you get.
The MegamodPro kit comes with a 26" 5-drawer rolling chest and a 4-drawer chest that stacks on top. Both come with 12 modular foam trays to store the tools. The tools included are:
- Four 90-tooth ratchets
- Three 90T Flex Head ratchets
- One 72T Quick Release flex head ratchet
- Two gimbal ratchets
- Two thumbwheel ratchets
- Six female-to-male adapters
- Four Flex Handle breaker bars
- One sliding t-handle
- Three universal joints
- 34 Extension Bars
- 85 6-point sockets
- 94 12-point sockets
- 78 6-point deep sockets
- 81 12-point deep sockets
- 36 6-point flex sockets
- 48 6-point mid-length sockets
- 39 6-point stubby sockets
- One bit holder socket
- 102 bits
- One dual-material bit holder
- Two universal spark plug sockets
- 28 bold biter extraction sockets
- 10 bolt biter deep impact sockets
- 30 bolt biter wrench inserts
- 16 bolt biter nut extractors
- Fivebolt biter screw extractors
- 28 6-point combo wrenches
- Four 12-point combo wrenches
- 31 magnetic long arm ball end hex keys
What users are saying abougg GearWrench Megamod tool box
GearWrench's MegamodPro Master Mechanic's kit is a comprehensive package, to say the very least. The only real question for many will be whether the kit is actually worth almost $4,000. That may be a little tougher to answer, as customer reviews aren't entirely stellar, with GearWrench's MegamodPro kit currently holding a 3.9 stars out of 5 rating on Amazon and a 3.3 out of 5 through The Home Depot.
Before you get worried about purchasing the GearWrench set, we should note that there are only 10 reviews currently listed between those two sites, so it's obviously not hard to skew the overall numbers. One common complaint pertains to the kit's storage cabinets, with customers noting that the foam trays designed to hold the tools are too small for the drawers in the chests and may slide back and forth when you open and close the drawers. One user noted the trays are not designed to conveniently store similar tools in the same drawer.
The good news is that, apart from the storage issues, customers who've purchased the GearWorks MegamodPro kit have largely been satisfied with the tools themselves, with several noting the kit was well worth the price they paid. So, if the tools themselves are your primary concern, it would seem you'll likely be quite happy with the money spent.