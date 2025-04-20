If You Hear This Sound, It May Be A Sign That Your Car's Starter Is Bad

For the most part, modern cars are incredibly durable and reliable. If you avoid bad habits, most mainstream vehicles are easily capable of reaching 100,000 miles. However, despite how robust contemporary cars are, they can still develop wear and tear with age or mechanical malfunctions. The good thing is that cars have many ways of letting us know when something is wrong. Not only do manufacturers build modern vehicles with onboard diagnostics (OBD) systems to monitor critical components and trigger a check engine light when they detect an error, but our cars can also make various sounds when there's a problem.

Recognizing your vehicle's signs of trouble is a valuable way to identify issues, and it may even save you some money on diagnostic work. One sound, in particular, that can be useful when trying to figure out why your car won't start is a grinding noise. This sound usually indicates a problem with the car's starter motor, which is used to help get the vehicle running and the engine firing. The starter or starter motor connects to your car's ignition system and the engine's flywheel. When you turn the ignition key, an electrical signal is sent to the starter, allowing it to engage the flywheel and crank the engine.

However, over time and due to mechanical failures, the gears and electrical components in the starter can wear down. When this occurs, you may hear an obnoxious grinding or whirring sound as you attempt to start the vehicle, and it may progress to the point where you can't start the car at all. If you're curious about learning more about signs of starter trouble, as well as the potential costs for a repair, stick around. Here's what you need to know.

