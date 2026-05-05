Makita Makes One Of The Best Cordless Impact Wrenches, According To Car & Driver
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Sitting at the very top of our list of the best major cordless impact wrench brands is Milwaukee, but that doesn't necessarily mean the company makes the best impact wrench, period. Most major tool brands offer multiple models of popular tools, and what makes a tool brand top in its category is its overall lineup — consistently great tools across the board. When it comes to sheer power, though, Makita has Milwaukee beat — at least according to Car and Driver.
After the automotive publication tested several impact wrenches from multiple brands using an industrial-grade torque-testing machine, it concluded that the "most powerful" among them is the Makita 18V LXT High-Torque ½-inch Impact Wrench. Specifically, it's the XWT08Z model, though Car and Driver identifies it as the XWT08T, which is the product code for the tool when it's bundled with a tool bag, charger, and two 5 Ah batteries. There are many factors to consider when reviewing an impact wrench, including speed, control, build quality, battery life, weight, and more. But for most users, torque and power trump these other qualities because, at the end of the day, they're what's needed for an impact wrench to do its job.
Because of this, it's fair to say that the Makita 18V LXT High-Torque ½-inch Impact Wrench is one of the best in its class. Utilizing a brushless motor, the friction ring-style tool can generate a max 740 ft-lbs of fastening torque and 1,180 ft-lbs of breakaway torque. Since users likely won't always need this much force, the device can be used in three different speed settings to offer optimal control: 0-900/1,000/1,800 rpm and 0-1,800/2,000/2,200 ipm.
Makita's 18V High-Torque Impact Wrench isn't perfect, though
In its testing, Car and Driver actually finds the Makita 18V LXT High-Torque ½-inch XWT08Z Impact Wrench to exceed its listed max fastening torque and deliver 858 ft-lbs of rotational force. However, it doesn't come close to its stated 1,180 ft-lbs of maximum loosening torque, only generating 884 ft-lbs. That's still an impressive figure, but not the spec Makita provides for the tool. While the magazine is confident enough to name Makita's tool the most powerful impact wrench, it still finds flaws with the device.
For one thing, its high torque comes at the cost of added weight, as the tool weighs 8 pounds, including an attached 18V battery. This makes it the heaviest of all impact wrenches tested by Car and Driver, though the publication notes that the tool is still well-balanced. The weight doesn't affect control as much as it strains the forearm. Another downside to the XWT08Z is that Car and Driver measured its operational noise at 117 dBA. That's exceptionally loud relative to other tools from other brands and far exceeds OSHA's recommended levels, so anyone using the tool should definitely wear hearing protection.
Another obvious drawback to Makita's high-torque impact wrench, as cited by Car and Driver, is its price. If you already own Makita 18V LXT batteries and a charger, you can grab the tool at Home Depot for $339. The full Makita 18V LXT High-Torque ½-inch Impact Wrench Kit will run you $629. For those willing to pay a premium for power or who are already invested in the Makita ecosystem, these numbers may be reasonable. Fortunately for everyone else, Car and Driver tested some high-quality, cheaper impact wrenches.
Other brands are awarded Best Value and Best Bargain over Makita, though
While naming the Makita 18V LXT High-Torque ½-inch XWT08Z Impact Wrench as the "most powerful" in its list of the best cordless impact wrenches, Car and Driver also hands out some superlatives to other brands. While it may not have delivered as much torque as Makita, Ryobi's 18V One+ ½-inch Impact Wrench (model PCL265B) earns "Best Bargain" from the publication after its testing. Car and Driver praises the tool's lightweight build and says that, despite its low-torque output, the entry-level device offers an "excellent price point for the performance."
Home Depot sells the Ryobi 18V One+ ½-inch Impact Wrench for $99, meaning Makita's XWT08Z is well over triple the price. That low cost alone might make Ryobi's tool the more attractive buy for shoppers, though keep in mind it's lacking a feature that Ryobi fans really want added to the company's lineup. In addition to "Best Bargain," Car and Driver includes a "Best Value" impact wrench on its list — the DeWalt 20V Max XR ½-inch High-Torque DCF900P1. In this case, the difference between "bargain" and "value" is that, at $265, DeWalt's impact wrench (which includes a bag, battery, and charger) is significantly cheaper than Makita but still a lot more than Ryobi. However, its specs are much stronger than Ryobi's — Car and Driver reports that DeWalt's max fastening torque is second only to Makita.
For those seeking a middle ground, DeWalt might be the best choice. Remember, though, there are big differences between DeWalt's impact driver and impact wrench, so don't get them mixed up. Another option is the Porter-Cable 20V Max ½-inch PCC740LA, which Car and Driver calls the "Best Midrange" option in the lineup.