Makita Makes One Of The Best Cordless Impact Wrenches, According To Car & Driver

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Sitting at the very top of our list of the best major cordless impact wrench brands is Milwaukee, but that doesn't necessarily mean the company makes the best impact wrench, period. Most major tool brands offer multiple models of popular tools, and what makes a tool brand top in its category is its overall lineup — consistently great tools across the board. When it comes to sheer power, though, Makita has Milwaukee beat — at least according to Car and Driver.

After the automotive publication tested several impact wrenches from multiple brands using an industrial-grade torque-testing machine, it concluded that the "most powerful" among them is the Makita 18V LXT High-Torque ½-inch Impact Wrench. Specifically, it's the XWT08Z model, though Car and Driver identifies it as the XWT08T, which is the product code for the tool when it's bundled with a tool bag, charger, and two 5 Ah batteries. There are many factors to consider when reviewing an impact wrench, including speed, control, build quality, battery life, weight, and more. But for most users, torque and power trump these other qualities because, at the end of the day, they're what's needed for an impact wrench to do its job.

Because of this, it's fair to say that the Makita 18V LXT High-Torque ½-inch Impact Wrench is one of the best in its class. Utilizing a brushless motor, the friction ring-style tool can generate a max 740 ft-lbs of fastening torque and 1,180 ft-lbs of breakaway torque. Since users likely won't always need this much force, the device can be used in three different speed settings to offer optimal control: 0-900/1,000/1,800 rpm and 0-1,800/2,000/2,200 ipm.