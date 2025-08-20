How DeWalt's Impact Drivers And Impact Wrenches Differ

As one of the foremost brands in the power tool world, it's no surprise that DeWalt has a wide range of tools for customers to pull from. The brand continues to evolve, with there being several new DeWalt tools worth adding to your collection in 2025. To a casual user, though, some appear to serve the same purpose. While it may seem like DeWalt is double-dipping with some of its tools, this isn't entirely the case. Even those that look and operate the same are considered separate tools for a reason.

Fine examples of this are DeWalt's impact drivers and impact wrenches. At a surface level, they both operate the same, using rotational force to drive screws into various surfaces with power and speed. Where they differ is their power level, size, and the type of hardware you should use with each. In the case of an impact driver, which is comparatively smaller and less powerful, you're best served utilizing its 1/4-inch drive with much smaller screws. Meanwhile, impact wrenches are bigger, more powerful, and, therefore, intended to work with much larger hardware. Oftentimes, they come with a 3/8-inch drive and are used to move larger nuts and bolts.

That covers the main performance differences between impact drivers and wrenches. Naturally, different levels of performance mean that they're intended for different situations.