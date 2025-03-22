How To Remove A Broken Bolt (With And Without Drilling)

Nothing can bring a project to a halt quite like the discovery of a broken bolt. Whether it's something as simple as replacing an old mower blade or a more involved task like building a deck, one snapped bolt can derail progress. Fortunately, there are ways to remove a broken bolt, even if it's stuck deeper down.

First, it's a good idea to use a product like Blaster 16-PB Penetrating Catalyst, as it can make it much easier to move a seized bolt, especially if you still have threads to grab onto with a vice grip. PB Blaster is different from WD-40, so you'll want to pick the right one for your needs.

If the bolt broke off inside the material and there's no part of the thread sticking out, you'll need to use a left-handed bit or even a bolt extractor in a process that involves a few steps. You'll want to be especially careful if you attempt to drill out the broken bolt, as doing damage to the internal threads could prevent you from using a new fastener after removing the broken one.