WD-40 Vs. PB Blaster: What's The Difference & How To Pick The Right One For Your Needs

Among the go-to items in many households for a variety of tasks is WD-40, which was derived in 1953 by a small chemical company on their 40th attempt to perfect a water displacement formula. By 1993, the spray could be found in 4 out of 5 homes, per WD40.com. Today, there are a number of practical uses for WD-40 around the garage and many WD-40 hacks making our lives easier. But unbeknownst to many, this product may not be the right choice for every application. That's where alternative products like PB Blaster become important.

PB Blaster was also born in the 1950s in the rustbelt of the U.S., which is why perhaps it's no coincidence it possesses a remarkable ability to get rusted fasteners moving again. But with both WD-40 and PB Blaster seemingly offering similar functions, when should you use one versus the other? WD-40 is great at reducing squeaks, removing grease, and even keeping your ATV cleaner after a ride. Conversely, PB Blaster is ideal for undoing frozen nuts and bolts, removing corrosion from pipe threading, and preventing rust in the first place.