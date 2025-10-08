This Is The Power Tool That Ryobi Fans Really Want Added To The Company's Lineup

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

No one can deny that Ryobi has one of the largest power tool lineups around. The brand boasts of having over 400 cordless tools in its catalog, along with an assortment of 18, 40, and 80-volt batteries to power them. With all of that said, there's always room for Ryobi to expand as it looks toward the future. It adds new tools to its lineup yearly, with stores like Home Depot offering the latest in Ryobi tools and kits for customers to consider. Although the minds behind the brand undoubtedly have their own vision for the brand, one tool in particular is at the top of many customers' wish lists.

Scanning the Ryobi catalogue reveals a range of impact drivers and impact wrenches for sale. However, there's one specific model that many online are yearning for: a right-angle impact wrench. Over the years, Ryobi fans and users on websites like Reddit have regularly discussed the long-missing tool, speculating why the brand hasn't added it to its lineup yet and consistently expressing a demand for it. Some are hesitant to seek out other brands, preferring to stick to Ryobi for their right-angle impact wrench needs.

At the time of publication, Ryobi has made no indication that a right-angle impact wrench is coming. Ryobi may add the tool to its lineup someday, but for now, it remains unavailable from the brand. Fortunately, other brands have at least stepped in and delivered this specific tool for those in need.