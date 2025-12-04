Here's Why An Impact Wrench Is One Of The Best Power Tools For Car Repairs, According To Mechanics

When I was in college I worked as a mechanic. It was a hard job, especially for someone like me. As a young woman with a leaner build, I didn't have much weight to throw at tasks that required lots of force. Often I'd find myself fashioning cheater bars out of an old bicycle frame or axle housing, then invoking some curse words like a witch casting a spell. It was inelegant, time-consuming, and exhausting over a nine-hour day. Power tools helped me a lot, and my best friend quickly became the impact wrench. Impact wrenches work by generating percussive force and converting it to a rotational force stronger than most people could manage with hand tools.

I have never owned a car newer than 25 years old, which means I have battled countless nuts and bolts frozen by rust, age, or physical damage. Maintaining a classic car is fun and rewarding but can be a constant challenge; an impact wrench makes certain tasks much easier. You don't need one for most jobs since most of the fasteners on your car aren't locked down that tightly. But for someone with physical limitations due to body type or injury, an impact wrench can be an essential tool.

Impact wrenches also allow mechanics to quickly remove a series of fasteners like wheel lugs or cylinder head bolts. Saving a few seconds on a task might not seem important, but those seconds add up quickly in a busy professional shop. Faster disassembly means more jobs completed each hour and more money for the shop and its technicians.