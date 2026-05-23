Ridgid Nuke Vs DeWalt Atomic: How Does Home Depot's New Subcompact Tool Line Compare?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Would you be surprised if we told you that Ridgid's upcoming compact 18V power tool lineup is the brand's answer to DeWalt's Atomic? Probably not; the brand wasn't subtle with it, naming the lineup "Nuke" and painting the "leading 20V competitor" named in its infographics a bright DeWalt yellow. And yet, Ridgid doesn't seem to be heavily invested in this new lineup.

Ridgid Nuke has far fewer tools than Atomic: only seven, if we ignore the bundles of tools already available as standalone. Of course, the lineup is very new, and at the time of writing, none of them were available for purchase; it's not exactly a surprise that there aren't a lot of models in there. That said, unless you've already invested in some Ridgid 18V batteries, it's hard to suggest you do so just for the company's compact tools. Seven tools for a battery-powered lineup is just not a lot, but that gets even worse when you consider that there seems to be a significant overlap between these products.

The circular saw and the blower are safe, but the two drill/drivers and three separate impact drivers don't inspire a lot of confidence. The 4-Mode 1/4-Inch Impact Driver, in particular, is only available as part of a bundle and looks very similar to the other Ridgid Nuke 2,000 in-lb, 5,000 IPM impact driver, the only difference being that the one in the bundle is equipped with an extra self-tapping mode, along with three separate speeds. Will this tool be available standalone? Does the other 2,000 in-lb/5,000 IPM impact driver have separate speeds? We'll know eventually, but for now, this confusion contributes to making the launch lineup a little odd.