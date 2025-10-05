Is It Worth Registering Your Tools With Ridgid?
Ridgid's orange power tools are made by the same Chinese company that also owns Milwaukee and Ryobi, but Ridgid differentiates itself from other brands with its generous lifetime service agreement. As standard, all Ridgid power tools are backed by a three-year manufacturer warranty, but tools that are registered for the brand's lifetime service agreement also benefit from free servicing. This agreement applies indefinitely, with Ridgid covering the entire cost of repairs or replacements if a tool wears out after normal use. It's one of the biggest advantages of buying Ridgid tools over their competitors, but there is a catch: the lifetime service agreement only applies if the tools are registered within 90 days of purchase.
Thankfully, registering tools with Ridgid is a straightforward process. Owners will have to head to Ridgid's online registration portal and sign up for an account if they don't already have one. Once they're logged in, the account dashboard will display an option to "Register new purchase." From there, it's a matter of typing in the tool's model number, serial number, and the code on the purchase receipt, then clicking submit and leaving Ridgid to do the rest. In most cases, Ridgid's system will automatically approve the submission, but in rare cases where there's a technical issue, buyers might be asked to complete an additional registration form by mail.
How do you know that your Ridgid tool registration is approved?
Ridgid advises that the online registration of new tools can take up to two weeks to be approved from the date of submission. Once it is approved, the image next to the product listing in your Ridgid account will display the lifetime service agreement logo. If any tools or accessories end up being replaced under the agreement, those replacement products will also need to be registered separately in order to continue the agreement coverage.
If a tool needs repair or replacement, Ridgid's Service Direct program means that you can mail the tool directly to Ridgid's factory repair center by submitting a request from your Ridgid account. Alternatively, you can also take the tool to a local authorized repair center. All of these services are provided at no additional cost, provided that the tool is under the lifetime service agreement. That makes the registration of any new Ridgid tool an essential step — if you don't, you'll miss out on one of the most unique perks that the brand offers.
Are there any other reasons to register Ridgid tools?
Not every Ridgid tool is eligible for the lifetime service agreement. The brand's pressure washers, generators, wet/dry vacuums, and hand tools are all excluded, among other categories. However, it's arguably still worth registering those products in case they need replacing under warranty.
As previously mentioned, all Ridgid products are offered with a three-year warranty as standard. Registering those products ensures that there's no need to worry about losing the purchase receipt if you need to make a warranty claim, since the purchase information will already have been saved to your Ridgid account during the registration process.
Owners of registered tools will also be able to check if their tool is affected by any recalls, such as the framing nailer recall that was issued in mid 2025. With these additional benefits — even for products that don't qualify for the brand's signature lifetime service agreement — it's safe to say that it's always worth registering new Ridgid products after purchase. It isn't just Ridgid either: new tools from other brands, such as Ryobi, are also worth registering, since registration helps make service requests and warranty claims faster.