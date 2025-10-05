Is It Worth Registering Your Tools With Ridgid?

Ridgid's orange power tools are made by the same Chinese company that also owns Milwaukee and Ryobi, but Ridgid differentiates itself from other brands with its generous lifetime service agreement. As standard, all Ridgid power tools are backed by a three-year manufacturer warranty, but tools that are registered for the brand's lifetime service agreement also benefit from free servicing. This agreement applies indefinitely, with Ridgid covering the entire cost of repairs or replacements if a tool wears out after normal use. It's one of the biggest advantages of buying Ridgid tools over their competitors, but there is a catch: the lifetime service agreement only applies if the tools are registered within 90 days of purchase.

Thankfully, registering tools with Ridgid is a straightforward process. Owners will have to head to Ridgid's online registration portal and sign up for an account if they don't already have one. Once they're logged in, the account dashboard will display an option to "Register new purchase." From there, it's a matter of typing in the tool's model number, serial number, and the code on the purchase receipt, then clicking submit and leaving Ridgid to do the rest. In most cases, Ridgid's system will automatically approve the submission, but in rare cases where there's a technical issue, buyers might be asked to complete an additional registration form by mail.