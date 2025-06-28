Is It Worth Registering Your Tools With Ryobi?
In the modern age of tool ownership, interconnectivity is the name of the game. It's not just about having an unmarked bin of miscellaneous power tools in your garage anymore, it's about knowing exactly how many tools you have and how they're doing, health-wise. As one of the biggest names in hardware, Ryobi deals heavily in system-based power tools and accessories for this very reason, selling you on the convenience and accessibility of a unified system. These include Ryobi's ONE+ and ONE+ HP battery and tool systems and the nifty attachments of the Ryobi Link Wall system, to name a couple. However, Ryobi's various tool systems aren't the only way the brand seeks to keep things in line for you — there's also its account and tool registration system.
While just about any tool from any hardware brand comes with some kind of recommendation for registration, Ryobi's registration setup does come with a couple of tangible benefits. It does require you to make an account and go through the registration process, either on the Ryobi website or through the Ryobi app, but in exchange for that time investment, you get a tracked library of Ryobi product purchases for your records, sped-up service requests from Ryobi support, and some fun perks like sweepstakes entries.
Registration tracks receipts and expedites service requests
The primary benefits to registering your tools and accessories with Ryobi is creating a curated catalog of all of your Ryobi purchases, as well as receiving up-to-date information from Ryobi support when you need it.
Whenever you register a tool or accessory with Ryobi, you aren't required to submit a proof of purchase like a receipt. However, if you do so, that receipt will be kept on record for reference purposes. If your newly purchased Ryobi tool ends up dead on the workshop table the first time you turn it on, having that receipt on file will drastically expedite the warranty claim process. If you've got a broken Ryobi tool and submit a warranty claim, Ryobi support will be able to immediately see the tool's proof of purchase and details, as opposed to requiring you to hunt it down after the fact.
Speaking of Ryobi support, registering your tools will also help to speed up response time from Ryobi support when you're making service requests. Normally, when you need to make a service request, you'd need to fill out an entire form with your information, but since you've already got an account and your tool is registered, a Ryobi support agent can just pull the info up directly and skip the rigmarole.
On top of all the tangible benefits, registering your Ryobi products will enter you into the brand's annual sweepstakes. Every registered tool is one entry, and at the end of the year, one winner will receive a $10,000 prize.
You can register your tools on the Ryobi website or app
If you want to register your Ryobi tools, the first order of business will be creating a Ryobi account. You can do this by visiting the Ryobi registration web page and clicking Create a Ryobi Account, or doing the same on the Ryobi smartphone app. All they need is your name, country of residence, and email, no other particulars.
Once you've made an account and signed in, you can access the registration web page properly. On this page, you'll need to enter the model number of the tool you want to register, though you can also track it down the long way using the drop-down list. When you find the correct tool, click Register Now to add it to your Toolbox.
At this point, the tool is now officially associated with your account, though to get all the benefits, you'll need to add some extra info. Click Complete Your Registration, and select Upload a New Receipt. Enter in your receipt number and the approximate day you purchased the tool, then upload a photo of the receipt in question. If you've already saved the receipt for that purchase for a different tool, you can also just click Use a Saved Receipt to quickly pull it up. If you don't have a receipt, click No Receipt, and just enter your best guess at the purchase date. Click Next, and enter the serial number for your tool. Click Next one more time, double-check your information, and click Save to finish the process.