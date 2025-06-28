Is It Worth Registering Your Tools With Ryobi?

The primary benefits to registering your tools and accessories with Ryobi is creating a curated catalog of all of your Ryobi purchases, as well as receiving up-to-date information from Ryobi support when you need it.

Whenever you register a tool or accessory with Ryobi, you aren't required to submit a proof of purchase like a receipt. However, if you do so, that receipt will be kept on record for reference purposes. If your newly purchased Ryobi tool ends up dead on the workshop table the first time you turn it on, having that receipt on file will drastically expedite the warranty claim process. If you've got a broken Ryobi tool and submit a warranty claim, Ryobi support will be able to immediately see the tool's proof of purchase and details, as opposed to requiring you to hunt it down after the fact.

Speaking of Ryobi support, registering your tools will also help to speed up response time from Ryobi support when you're making service requests. Normally, when you need to make a service request, you'd need to fill out an entire form with your information, but since you've already got an account and your tool is registered, a Ryobi support agent can just pull the info up directly and skip the rigmarole.

On top of all the tangible benefits, registering your Ryobi products will enter you into the brand's annual sweepstakes. Every registered tool is one entry, and at the end of the year, one winner will receive a $10,000 prize.