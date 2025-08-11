Ridgid Framing Nailer Recall: Everything You Need To Know
Ridgid recently announced a recall involving its 18V brushless framing nailers in both the U.S. and Canadian markets, with models R09894 and R09895 affected. The recall concerns a potential malfunction with a key safety system on the tool. In standard operation, the nailer should require both the trigger to be activated and the tool's nosepiece to be in contact with the work surface. However, with the affected tools, nails can potentially be discharged solely by activating the trigger. This poses a laceration hazard to the operator, and so a recall was deemed necessary.
The recall has been issued by TTI (Techtronic Industries), which manufactures both Ridgid and Milwaukee tools but, confusingly, does not own the rights to the Ridgid name. Ridgid's TTI-manufactured tools, including the recalled nailer, can be identified by their orange color scheme. Since 1966, Emerson Electric has owned the Ridgid tools name, but licenses it out to TTI.
The recalled nailers have serial numbers CS21146D220001 – CS24165N220001 for model R09894 and serial numbers CS21275D220001 – CS24165N220001 for model R09895. The tools were sold between July 2021 and May 2025 at Home Depot, Direct Tools Factory Outlet, and online. The description of the affected tools varies slightly between markets: the U.S. recall notice states that only nailers without either a black ink mark or a punched hole next to the serial number on the data plate are affected, while no such distinction is made in the Canadian recall notice. Owners of the tools should visit Ridgid's recall page to check if their nailer is affected.
The next steps for affected owners
If Ridgid determines that a tool is affected by the recall, TTI will send the owner a prepaid postage label to return the tool to the manufacturer. TTI will then fix the issue, and send the nailer back to the owner. Further details on the recall process are available through Ridgid's recall portal. Around 64,000 examples of the tool are thought to be affected in the U.S., with a further 6,575 tools affected in Canada.
In the meantime, owners should not use any potentially affected tools until they have checked Ridgid's recall database to confirm whether or not their nailer is affected. Even if their tool is not affected, it's possible that the recall might shake some owners' faith in their Ridgid tools. In a comparison of all major framing nailer brands, we previously ranked Ridgid at the bottom of the pile. Anyone looking for a more hassle-free tool ownership experience might want to consider a framing nailer from a better-ranked brand.