Ridgid Framing Nailer Recall: Everything You Need To Know

Ridgid recently announced a recall involving its 18V brushless framing nailers in both the U.S. and Canadian markets, with models R09894 and R09895 affected. The recall concerns a potential malfunction with a key safety system on the tool. In standard operation, the nailer should require both the trigger to be activated and the tool's nosepiece to be in contact with the work surface. However, with the affected tools, nails can potentially be discharged solely by activating the trigger. This poses a laceration hazard to the operator, and so a recall was deemed necessary.

The recall has been issued by TTI (Techtronic Industries), which manufactures both Ridgid and Milwaukee tools but, confusingly, does not own the rights to the Ridgid name. Ridgid's TTI-manufactured tools, including the recalled nailer, can be identified by their orange color scheme. Since 1966, Emerson Electric has owned the Ridgid tools name, but licenses it out to TTI.

The recalled nailers have serial numbers CS21146D220001 – CS24165N220001 for model R09894 and serial numbers CS21275D220001 – CS24165N220001 for model R09895. The tools were sold between July 2021 and May 2025 at Home Depot, Direct Tools Factory Outlet, and online. The description of the affected tools varies slightly between markets: the U.S. recall notice states that only nailers without either a black ink mark or a punched hole next to the serial number on the data plate are affected, while no such distinction is made in the Canadian recall notice. Owners of the tools should visit Ridgid's recall page to check if their nailer is affected.