Are Milwaukee And Ridgid Tools Made By The Same Company?

Even casually perusing the consumer tool market can be a little intimidating these days, if only because there are so many brands to choose from. The available options, of course, can vary greatly depending on the store in which you are shopping, as some big box retail chains like The Home Depot have sought to broker exclusive distribution deals with certain brands like Ryobi.

Despite such exclusivities, wherever you choose to shop, it's probable that you will, eventually, come across tools bearing the names of Milwaukee and Rigid, as they are typically ranked among the major tool manufacturers of the world. Both of those factions boast origins in the United States of America, with each having recently crossed the Century mark in their existence. With legacies like that, you might be surprised to learn that neither Milwaukee nor Rigid is an independently operated company these days, with each falling under the banner of some larger ownership entity, some of which own several different tool brands.

In the case of the former brand, that entity is Techtronic Industries, which also owns Ryobi. As for the latter brand, Rigid is currently owned by Emerson Electric. Despite Milwaukee and Rigid being owned by two separate companies, you might be surprised to learn there is indeed some overlap in their manufacturing, as Techtronic Industries makes power tools for both factions. As it happens, TTI is not the exclusive maker of Rigid tools, as Emerson Electric also manufactures several devices bearing its logo.