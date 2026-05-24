12 Makita Tools Over $200 Users Say Are Worth The Price Tag

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Tool users have a lot of options available to them in the contemporary marketplace. Since the early 1960s, power tools have been available in cordless formats, adding an important piece of technology that supports greater mobility. Cordless tools gained a major leap forward in the '90s and early '00s when lithium-ion batteries made higher power and longer runtimes possible. Among the early pioneers of battery and other technologies was (and still is) Makita. The Japanese toolmaker remains a publicly traded company to this day, rather than existing among a network of major tool brands owned by corporate enterprises. This gives Makita a bit of unique freedom to explore new opportunities and avenues within its catalog, and the brand has remained a cutting-edge option for unique technologies only found within its tools and batteries.

Makita tools aren't exactly cheap. In our exploration of how Makita stacks up against DeWalt and Milwaukee, its two primary competitors, Makita's equipment averaged the highest prices. But that hasn't slowed consumer interest in the brand in the slightest. Makita tools remain extremely well-received on the whole, and many tool owners, both professionals and DIY users, swear by their Makita gear. These twelve tools from the brand are all available at Home Depot for over $200, making them fairly pricey investments. But buyers have overwhelmingly positive things to say about each one, marking them as excellent value investments for shoppers in the market for a high-impact piece of Makita gear ahead of their next project.