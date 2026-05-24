12 Makita Tools Over $200 Users Say Are Worth The Price Tag
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Tool users have a lot of options available to them in the contemporary marketplace. Since the early 1960s, power tools have been available in cordless formats, adding an important piece of technology that supports greater mobility. Cordless tools gained a major leap forward in the '90s and early '00s when lithium-ion batteries made higher power and longer runtimes possible. Among the early pioneers of battery and other technologies was (and still is) Makita. The Japanese toolmaker remains a publicly traded company to this day, rather than existing among a network of major tool brands owned by corporate enterprises. This gives Makita a bit of unique freedom to explore new opportunities and avenues within its catalog, and the brand has remained a cutting-edge option for unique technologies only found within its tools and batteries.
Makita tools aren't exactly cheap. In our exploration of how Makita stacks up against DeWalt and Milwaukee, its two primary competitors, Makita's equipment averaged the highest prices. But that hasn't slowed consumer interest in the brand in the slightest. Makita tools remain extremely well-received on the whole, and many tool owners, both professionals and DIY users, swear by their Makita gear. These twelve tools from the brand are all available at Home Depot for over $200, making them fairly pricey investments. But buyers have overwhelmingly positive things to say about each one, marking them as excellent value investments for shoppers in the market for a high-impact piece of Makita gear ahead of their next project.
36V LXT Rear Handle 7-1/4-Inch Circular Saw Kit
The Makita 36V LXT Rear Handle 7-1/4-Inch Circular Saw Kit is a power circular saw requiring two 18V batteries to operate. The kit is available for a Memorial Day sale price at Home Depot, down from $449 to $399. Either way, the tool is expensive, but it features a raft of critical technological enhancements that make it a worthwhile purchase, according to over 1,000 buyers. With the expanded battery capabilities, the tool can make up to 558 cuts in 2-by-4 lumber. It can also handle 2-9/16-inch cut depths at 90 degrees and features an electric brake to help stop the blade rapidly when you finish a cut. The saw's magnesium shoe and die-cast aluminum blade guard offer great durability and a relatively low overall weight. The tool as a whole weighs only 12.4 pounds, even with its batteries installed.
The circular saw delivers 5,100 RPM no-load speed and features a bevel capacity ranging from 0 to 53 degrees with three positive stops. This is a worm drive saw, also known as a rear handle circular saw. Rather than utilizing the standard tool body layout, the handle is moved to the rear of the tool, and the saw blade is shifted to the other side. This gives operators a clearer view of the workpiece they're cutting and is the preferred circular saw option for framers and builders in many contexts. As noted, this is a kit rather than a bare tool, and it arrives with a tool bag, two batteries, and a dual-port charger.
18V LXT Drill-Driver and Impact Driver Combo Kit
In addition to a wide range of individual tools that ring up at a price tag of over $200, the Makita 18V LXT Drill-Driver and Impact Driver Combo Kit is a notable bundle option listed at Home Depot for $269. The outlet notes that this kit is valued at $576 when purchased separately, making it both a cost-effective option for buyers in need of multiple tools and firmly within the purview of a survey of expensive Makita equipment. The bundle features a drill driver and impact driver from Makita's 18V LXT range. It also comes with a charger, tool bag, and two batteries. This is another selection with over 1,000 reviews, and both tools in the bundle are excellent choices for buyers seeking drilling and driving capabilities from the toolmaker.
The drill offers two speed settings with a maximum torque rated at 440 in.-lbs. It weighs just 3.6 pounds with a battery installed, and its speed settings range from 0 to 500 RPM and up to 1,900 RPM. The impact driver features a much higher torque rating, making it a great partner to the drill, perhaps when drilling pilot holes and then installing fasteners in building material. This tool features up to 3,400 RPM no-load speed with a maximum of 3,600 impacts per minute and a 1,500 in.-lbs. maximum torque output. This tool weighs even less, coming in at 3.3 pounds with the battery installed. The 3.0Ah batteries that come with the kit also feature Makita's fast charging technology, returning to full charge in just 30 minutes.
15 Amp 12-Inch Dual-Bevel Sliding Compound Miter Saw with Laser
The miter saw is an important tool for any renovator, and Home Depot offers a range of great choices in this category alongside some excellent accessories to make your saw even more effective. Naturally, the Makita 15 Amp 12-Inch Dual-Bevel Sliding Compound Miter Saw with Laser is among the most highly rated options in this category from Home Depot. It's listed for $989 and is also available as a 10-inch saw for $739. The saw features six positive stops on either side of the 90-degree miter, as well as a beveling capability that ranges from 0 to 48 degrees on both the left and right sides. It's a 15-amp tool that delivers more than enough power to handle tough cuts, producing a no-load speed of 3,200 RPM.
The tool includes a laser guide to help line up cuts with exacting precision, and the aluminum base features wings that extend outward to help support workpieces across the cut deck. The tool's electronic speed control helps keep the motor from bogging down as you initiate a cut, maintaining a constant speed throughout its operation. The tool weighs 65 pounds and features a vertical cutting capacity of 6-3/4 inches.
11 Amp 4-by-24-Inch Corded Belt Sander
The 11 Amp 4-by-24-Inch Corded Belt Sander might feel like a tool that isn't particularly necessary in many renovators' collections. But those who don't realize the power of a belt sander are typically just not familiar with all that this tool can accomplish, and this model is among Makita's best-rated corded tools. Moreover, many tool users, myself included, prefer a corded sanding tool whenever possible because it eliminates worries over quick battery drain that can leave you waiting for a recharge if you aren't working with a large number of batteries when handling large sanding operations. This tool features a 16.2-foot cord that provides plenty of maneuverability, and it utilizes a bulbous front grip that makes the tool look a little like a hand plane.
The tool features an 11-amp motor that delivers 1,640 FPM sanding speed, and it offers a lock-on button to provide a little more versatility to its grip. The tool is listed at Home Depot for $419, with a price reduction applied in cart, bringing it to $384. The tool features a 4-inch wide belt that extends slightly in front of its nosepiece. This allows users to sand all the way up flush to edges and other components with the front and sides of the sander for a better coverage with a tool that is typically not thought of as a detail sanding solution. Even at its high price, the sander has hundreds of reviews with a near-perfect overall score from buyers.
18V LXT High Torque 1/2-Inch Impact Wrench
The 18V LXT High Torque 1/2-Inch Impact Wrench delivers 1,180 ft.-lbs. of breakaway torque and a maximum fastening torque of 740 ft.-lbs. The tool features three drive speeds that range up to 900, 1,000, and 1,800 RPM, respectively. These settings also deliver up to 1,800, 2,000, and 2,200 impacts per minute. The tool is underpinned by a variable-speed trigger that offers speeds reaching down to 0 RPM at its minimum. The tool also features an electronically controlled brushless motor that matches its power output to changing demands sensed by the tool as you operate it. The impact wrench weighs 7.9 pounds with a battery installed and features an electric brake for fast resets between fasteners.
The wrench can be found at Home Depot for $339 as a bare tool or in a kit variant with two 5.0Ah batteries, a charger, and a bag for $629. Both are a steep price to pay, but hundreds of buyers have provided feedback on the tool, with overwhelmingly positive reviews as a result. Makita also notes that this tool utilizes its Star Protection Computer Controls, which keep it safe and efficient during use. The impact wrench is also fitted with Makita's proprietary hammer and anvil construction to create intense driving power while delivering significant durability.
10 Amp 7-Inch Corded Variable Speed Polisher
The 10 Amp 7-Inch Corded Variable Speed Polisher can be found at Home Depot for an advertised price of $369 and an in-cart reduction that brings it down to $325. This is a corded tool, so it doesn't come with batteries, but you do get a polishing bonnet and a 21-inch contractor bag to store the tool when not in use. The polisher delivers up to 3,000 RPM for fast polishing capable of handling demanding workloads. It features a variable-speed dial and trigger that allow you to adjust output easily as the job demands.
This polisher features an 8.2-foot cord and offers a 10-amp motor. It utilizes a 7-inch backing pad with a hook-and-loop attachment system. It comes with a side handle and a rubberized loop handle to make gripping the tool comfortable and efficient. There's also a wire mesh intake cover that prevents fibers from the polishing bonnet or other debris in the work area from entering the motor, extending its durability and efficiency. It offers a soft-start mechanism that provides greater control over the tool as you initiate its use. This is important because you'll typically engage the tool with polishing compound or wax already on the bonnet, which might otherwise fly off and create a mess to clean up later.
15 Amp 12-Inch Corded Metal Cutting Chop Saw
Makita's 15 Amp 12-Inch Corded Metal Cutting Chop Saw is yet another particularly expensive tool, listed for $719 at Home Depot. Yet, for that significant cost, you'll gain access to a high-quality tool that nearly 200 reviewers have given consistently high praise in their reviews. The tool features 15-amp corded power that delivers 1,700 RPM blade speed for fast, precise cutting of hardened materials. It comes with a carbide-tipped blade that helps produce cuts that Makita notes are "virtually burr-free." The tool also supports mitered cutting with a quick-release support fence that adjusts from 0 to 45 degrees. The saw can handle a maximum cutting depth of 4-1/2 inches, and it features onboard storage for the socket wrench to make blade changes simple and quick.
The tool features cutting speeds up to four times faster than abrasive cut-off saws, and its equipment-style layout is akin to something like a table saw or miter saw rather than a handheld tool like a circular saw or angle grinder, which helps improve efficiency by allowing you to line up and secure workpieces before bringing the blade down. The tool features a 3-horsepower motor with an 8.2-foot cord length. The tool weighs 42.5 pounds, making it relatively heavy yet notably more portable than some other cutting solutions you'll find from Makita and other brands.
36V LXT 6-1/2-Inch Plunge Circular Saw
Utilizing two 18V batteries to operate, the 36V LXT 6-1/2-Inch Plunge Circular Saw produces major power and features some impressive onboard Makita technologies for high efficiency and precision. The bare tool is listed at Home Depot for an advertised price of $479 and an in-cart reduction that brings it down to $471. Plunge circular saws are something of a specialty tool, but they are highly useful for many users and can justify their higher price tag fairly quickly upon entry into a tool collection. Over 100 Home Depot buyers agree, giving high praise for the tool in their reviews.
This saw features Makita's Automatic Speed Change technology that takes feedback from the rotational energy required to make a cut and adjusts speed and torque output to match the application's demands. The result is a far cleaner cut than you'd otherwise be able to create. The tool features a slide lever on the base to engage the guide rail for added stability, and it offers a beveling capability ranging from -1 to 48 degrees with two positive stops at 22.5 and 45 degrees. The saw utilizes a variable-speed dial for enhanced control over the blade's rotational force, ranging from 2,500 to 6,300 RPM. It features a 2-3/16-inch cutting capacity at 90 degrees, with a soft-start mechanism to prevent the saw from jumping when you turn it on and an electric brake to slow the blade rapidly after a cut is complete.
7.2V Lithium-Ion 1/4-Inch Hex Driver-Drill Kit
Many of Makita's most expensive pieces of equipment can be found in its higher output ranges. Its 18V tools that deliver extreme power, and even some equipment in its 40V or 80V ranges, naturally take up positions on the higher end of the brand's price spectrum. But a surprising entrant into this category is its 7.2V Lithium-Ion 1/4-Inch Hex Driver-Drill Kit. This is an electric screwdriver and comes in a kit with a battery, charger, and a hard case to keep the equipment safe when not in use. It's available from Home Depot for $231 and has received numerous high-quality reviews from buyers.
The driver operates in both a pistol-grip orientation and as a straight, screwdriver-like tool to provide better access to whatever your needs might demand. It produces 71 in.-lbs. of maximum torque and features two speed settings (200 and 650 RPM). The tool also utilizes 21 clutch positions for confident fastening without worrying about overtightening across a wide range of applications.
Pneumatic 16-Gauge 2-1/2-Inch Straight Finish Nailer
Some of Makita's cordless nailing tools are among those that aren't particularly well received by users. But the brand's Pneumatic 16 Gauge 2-1/2-Inch Straight Finish Nailer isn't among these standouts. Instead, over 100 Home Depot buyers have given this tool great ratings, even as the tool (with a case but no compressor or hose to support use) rings up at $249. The nailer features a tool-less depth adjustment to allow for fast changes when driving depth is inconsistent across a project. It also brings a lock-out mechanism into the mix, preventing the tool from dry-firing, which can damage the tool itself or the work surface you're installing. Another important element here is the nonmarring tip, which also helps keep workpieces clean when nails are being driven into them.
This nailer can fire 16-gauge straight finish nails ranging from 1 inch to 2-1/2 inches, with a magazine capacity of up to 100 nails. In addition to its depth-of-drive adjustments, the nailer has a tool-less nose-clearing function to eject stuck nails in the event of a jam. The tool's magnesium body helps give it a light 3.8-pound total weight.
18V LXT Sub-Compact 11/16-Inch SDS Plus Rotary Hammer
The SDS drill is a high-powered drilling tool. They're frequently large and heavy, but the 18V LXT Sub-Compact 11/16-Inch SDS Plus Rotary Hammer maintains strong power output while slashing the weight. It's available at Home Depot for $299 as a bare tool and brings together some impressive features. The tool weighs 4.6 pounds with a battery installed, making it roughly comparable in heft to a standard combi drill rather than the frequently 15-plus-pound alternatives in its category. The tool's handle absorbs vibrational energy efficiently and moves independently of the motor and hammering mechanism. The unit delivers 0.88 ft.-lbs. of impact energy with 0 to 680 RPM and 0 to 4,800 BPM output ratings.
This tool's only real drawback is the fact that it lacks a third, hammer-only mode. Many users (including me) use the hammer-only function on a surprisingly regular basis, and so losing this can be a big blow to productivity under certain circumstances. However, the tool still garners excellent reviews from buyers, and it comes with a three-year limited warranty.
36V Reciprocating Saw
The reciprocating saw is a true bruiser. Makita's 36V Reciprocating Saw runs on two 18V batteries, delivering intense cutting force and runtime to support even the most demanding jobs. These saws are typically deployed when cutting timber containing embedded metal and other materials, but this tool is equally capable of shearing straight through metal stock and offers up to 3,000 strokes per minute to support that need. The tool's long stroke length of 1-1/4 inches helps provide efficient cutting through a wide range of materials.
It delivers corded-like power as a result of the dual-battery setup while still only weighing 9.3 pounds and measuring 17-3/4 inches long. The saw features Makita's Star Protection and vibration reduction technologies. It also operates with a refined crank mechanism that keeps the blade engaged on the workpiece more effectively while minimizing deflections that can be dangerous and reduce cutting accuracy and speed. It's available from Home Depot for $294 for the bare tool, and hundreds of users give it a near-perfect average rating in their reviews.
Methodology
All of these tools can be found at Home Depot for more than $200. Each one features at least 50 reviews from buyers, with an average review score of 4.4 stars (out of 5) or better, signaling that owners are generally very happy with their purchases, even at relatively high prices.