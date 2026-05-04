I Found The 5 Coolest Miter Saw Accessories At Home Depot
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The miter saw is a piece of equipment that most renovators and DIYers will already own. The tool is a comprehensive cutting solution that can handle many different kinds of cutting needs, including both straight crosscuts to dimension lumber to the right size and angular slices to produce "mitered" edges, hence the tool's name. There is some debate over whether a miter saw or circular saw can produce better results depending on the job you're handling, but generally speaking, the ability to lock your blade into a rigid cutting plane rather than handling the cutting edge freeform provides better precision. There are also some important things to avoid when cutting with a miter saw, like failing to use essential protective equipment to prevent ear damage or flying debris from striking your eyes.
PPE is an important accessory consideration when working with this power tool, but there are many other great accessory options that can help expand your versatility and capabilities. These five accessories work exceedingly well to boost your productivity with a miter saw, and each one can be found at Home Depot for a reasonable price and easy access, given the brand's extensive brick-and-mortar presence across the country. These accessories offer ways to make your cuts more precise and material handling a little less frustrating. Each one delivers a solid upgrade opportunity to a basic miter saw setup to enhance your experience.
Ridgid Universal Mobile Miter Saw Stand
Everyone who breaks out their miter saw on a regular basis should consider investing in a saw stand. Plenty of stands on the market are designed to operate with a saw from the same brand. The Ridgid Universal Mobile Miter Saw Stand is different in that it's compatible with most saws featuring typical dimensions and layout. It's available at Home Depot for $190, and Ridgid's exclusivity deal with Home Depot means it is among brands like Ryobi that you won't find at Lowe's or other home improvement stores. Users tend to consider Ridgid as a highly underrated option from the orange big-box store.
This stand folds down quickly and can be positioned for use in seconds. It also comes with a fine-point permanent workshop marker included, adding a little something extra. The tool accessory is covered by Ridgid's free parts and service for life guarantee for those who register their purchase. It rolls on 12-inch wheels and features material stops, adjustable mounting brackets, and indexing extension lock levers. This one addition can level up your work with a miter saw tremendously.
Reekon M1 Caliber Digital Measuring Tool
Measuring distances on your workpiece can be a chore. Repetitive measurements can become frustrating in a hurry, especially when they involve lengthy cuts that require you to extend your tape over sometimes-precarious distances. Instead of losing the rigidity of your tape and having to start over with a secondary measurement, an accessory like the Reekon M1 Caliber Digital Measuring Tool can significantly speed up your work while reducing frustration. The solution clamps onto your miter saw fence and offers a digital measurement readout that tells you exactly where your cut line should be. Sliding a workpiece under the measurement wheel and then continuing to move the board across the saw's cutting line until the screen reaches your desired length is faster and far more efficient than repeatedly measuring and marking lines by hand.
The tool is available from Home Depot for $150, and it can drastically change the way you approach large-scale projects. The roller wheel works in a similar fashion to the measurement wheels that construction crews and city planners use to take distance readings over lengthy areas. But it shrinks that functionality down to the size of single boards. The tool is accurate to +/- 1/32 of an inch and is compatible with mitered and bevel cuts as well as straight cross cutting. It also displays both metric and SAE readouts to match your specific needs.
DeWalt Miter Saw Crown Stops
The DeWalt Miter Saw Crown Stops come as a pair, with one accessory solution for each side of the miter saw. The stops are positioned against the saw's fence to create a secure grip for crown molding, specifically. This allows users to cut workpieces vertically against the saw fence rather than positioning the material flat on the cutting surface. This results in a finer cut quality and greater precision overall.
The saw stops are available from Home Depot for $30 as a set and offer plenty of value to renovators who plan on tackling finishing touches around the house, such as new skirting boards and crown molding installations. However, it's important to note that the Home Depot product page reports that these stops are "designed to work" with DeWalt-branded miter saws, including the DWS780 model, one of the brand's most popular miter saws. You might be able to use them with other branded tools, but that language suggests that compatibility may not be seamless or may not work at all with some options. Seeing them in person at your local Home Depot to evaluate use beyond the DeWalt ecosystem is therefore useful if you're not already working with one of DeWalt's saws.
Milescraft Angle Finder for Miter Saws
Finding the correct angle for your cuts is always crucial. This remains a feature of any kind of tool use, but considering the miter saw's ability to produce straight, angular cuts, angle gauges are particularly helpful accessories to bring into your collection alongside your miter cutting tool. The Milescraft Angle Finder for Miter Saws can be found at Home Depot for $12 and provides a solid complement to your saw. The tool features an angle divider to quickly halve an angle for quick transposition, and it utilizes a rotating two-piece construction to simplify measuring angles around your project workspace. There's also a retractable edge guide included in the tool's framework to make layout tasks a little simpler.
The tool can be leveraged for finding both interior and exterior corner angles and utilizes notches to hold bar clamps upright for use in framing tasks and other layout needs. The accessory's use is efficient and intuitive, allowing operators to make quick measurements and then bring their angular needs to the miter saw for fast adjustments to match the workspace's dimensions. This is great for installing corners in baseboards, building stair risers, or notching out odd shapes where door openings or half walls end within a room, for instance.
PowerTec 3-Inch Fence Flip Stop
PowerTec is a common name in woodworking circles. The brand makes a range of setup tools and layout accessories, including bench dogs that can help make planing and cutting easier while also helping you stay safe while woodworking. The brand's 3-Inch Fence Flip Stop is available from Home Depot for $14 and adds yet another solid accessory product to its catalog. The solution features a quick engagement mechanism that allows you to drop the stop into position with one simple motion or remove it from your boards' path just as rapidly. The accessory clamps to your miter saw fence and features quick adjustability to slide along the edge to achieve your desired stop position.
Once you've set the stop in place, flipping down the arm allows you to engage a simple stopping element that lets you continue making repeated cuts without having to measure again until you move on to a different dimensional requirement. The stop acts as your fixed measurement reference, allowing you to position a board against it for consistent, accurate cuts. It's a simple solution, but one that offers strong functionality and time-saving capability in a cost-effective package.