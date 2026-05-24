5 New Home Depot Tools Every RV Owner Should Check Out
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Hitting the road in your RV or camper brings with it a unique level of freedom and adventure. Unlike the standard road trip, RV living allows for a larger traveling group to enjoy comfort and even some of the perks of home across potentially hundreds of miles. RVs give adventurers the ability to stretch out a bit more, both while in transit and on location. These vehicles can often deliver running water and cooking capabilities alongside beds, sitting areas, and more. But with a more complicated construction comes much more intense needs for maintenance and eventually repair. Even small "van life" style RV builds demand exacting schedules of care, since they serve double duty as a mobile home and a mode of transportation. There are even plenty of affordable upgrades that RV owners often look to make ahead of trips beyond their standard upkeep routine.
Fortunately, there are lots of options for great tools that can support your needs surrounding RV maintenance, repairs, and enhancements. Many solid choices can be found in Home Depot's new tools section. The outlet brings in new catalog items on a regular basis, and a wide selection of new equipment hitting the shelves now can be incredibly useful when packing up the RV for your next trip and handling standard upkeep and safety checks ahead of piling into the vehicle.
Milwaukee ½-Inch Drive 50-250 lb-ft Click Torque Wrench
Car owners of all stripes can get a lot of mileage out of this tool, and it's one every RV owner should have at their disposal. A torque wrench is particularly critical when tackling jobs like rotating tires yourself, and with one it's a task even beginner home mechanics can handle. Many of the maintenance tasks that go into keeping a vehicle-and-living-space like an RV on the road need to be completed by the owner. Sometimes this comes from cost expediency, and other times as a natural byproduct of a life on the road making stops at the mechanic a little harder to schedule.
The Milwaukee ½-Inch Drive 50-250 lb-ft Click Torque Wrench is available at Home Depot for $280. It features a knurled handle for good quality grip and operates on a 4-degree arc swing with a 90-tooth ratcheting design. The wrench features an adjustable torque setting ranging from 50-250 lb-ft with high contrast markings and a simple adjustment function to lock in the exact amount of force you need for any particular job. The tool features a strong breakaway feel and produces an audible click when turning pressure reaches the set torque rating. This delivers confidence in knowing you have fastened a bolt to the exact specifications required.
Vevor 450-Piece Mechanics Tool Set
There are lots of mechanics toolsets on the market, and they run the gamut of pricing and part inclusions. Regardless of the tool set you choose, it's essential to have one of these all-encompassing hand tool collections available whenever you hit the road in your RV. There are obviously many features to consider when selecting a mechanics tool set, but one of the best all around options available at Home Depot is the Vevor 450-Piece Mechanics Tool Set. It's listed for $160 and comes with a convenient storage case with a top lid and three drawers. It features all three standard drive sizes alongside SAE and Metric sockets in both deep and standard layouts. It also includes driving bits and wrenches as well as Allen keys and more. The whole set is made of chrome vanadium steel with a fine polished finish for durability and a great look. It's a 450-piece set that offers wide ranging coverage for just about any job you might encounter.
Two other options worth noting include a Ryobi mechanics set, featuring 97 pieces and listed at Home Depot for $80, and an Anvil 39-piece set that can be found for just $9. The Anvil set comes in a carrying case and features a ⅜-inch drive ratchet head with ¼-inch adapter and a full slate of sockets. The Ryobi model offers two ratchet heads with extensions alongside a multi-bit screwdriver with a collection of driving bits. Each one is designed for different coverage needs, but all offer a solid option for RV owners looking to add something new to help in their maintenance tasks.
DeWalt 20V Max 1-Inch PEX Expansion Tool and Tubing Cutter Bundle
The DeWalt 20V Max 1-Inch PEX Expansion Tool and Tubing Cutter Bundle is expensive. It can be found at Home Depot for $658, and features a case and some key accessories alongside the two tools. The expander tool can expand PEX-type piping from ⅜-inch to 1-inch diameters and features an automatic rotating head to produce an even expansion force across the workpiece. It works with DeWalt and other branded PEX heads, and features an onboard LED light for use at night and in low lighting conditions. The added tube cutter can handle material up to 2 inches in diameter while delivering up to 400 cuts per charge and producing burr-free results.
This might feel like something a plumber should prioritize and an RV owner won't require, but plumbing in RVs is primarily made of PEX piping. Moreover, emergency repairs on the road can't wait for a plumber to make it out to the sticks or get put on the back burner to wait until your trip ends. RV owners have to become multifaceted repairers to keep their vehicle from falling apart and derailing the trip entirely. As a result, the ability to fix routine leaks and other issues in plumbing elements and other components that make an RV drivable and livable become essential skills for owners. A tool like a PEX expansion solution is therefore far more important than it initially seems.
Milwaukee M12 3-Tool Bundle Kit (Ratchet, Drill, and Impact Driver)
Milwaukee's M12 3-Tool Bundle Kit is available as a combo kit from Home Depot. Listed at $259, it already has close to 3,000 reviews with overwhelmingly positive feedback in the aggregate. The kit comes with a tool bag to keep everything organized as well as an additional 7-piece carbide bit set. There are also two M12 batteries included in the bundle, but the stars of the show are the three tools themselves. These are an M12 Fuel Hammer Drill and Fuel Impact Driver, and an M12 ⅜-Inch Ratchet.
Each one of these tools performs a key role for RV owners trying to maintain their vehicle while out on the road. The ratchet is naturally a firm fit for any mobile tool kit aimed at keeping a vehicle moving. This tool produces up to 35 lb-ft of maximum torque and a speed topping out at 250 RPM. It weighs only 1.9 pounds while offering a variable speed metal trigger and a low profile head for greater access and maneuverability. The hammer drill weighs 2.6 pounds and measures 6 inches in length while producing up to 1,550 RPM with 12 clutch positions. It's a solid performer when handling living space repairs or handling fastening tasks under the hood. Rounding out the kit, the impact driver features four drive modes and produces up to 1,500 in-lb or torque with a 3,600 RPM top speed. It's essential for heavy duty fastening tasks while still weighing just 1.6 pounds.
Ryobi 18V ONE+ HP High Torque Impact Wrench Kit
For big repairs that demand high energy turning force, the Ryobi 18V ONE+ HP High Torque Impact Wrench Kit is a solid option from Home Depot. It's available at the outlet for $324 and comes with two batteries, a charger, soft sided carrying case, and an included 11-piece socket set (with imperial measurements in deep well format). The wrench delivers 1,170 lb-ft of maximum breakaway torque, plenty to count among the many Ryobi tools that prompt rethinking your current tool setup.
It utilizes three standard driving modes and a fourth, auto mode that prevents the tool from over tightening or loosening a bolt. It's completed by a tri-beam LED array to cast intense illumination on the workpiece you're targeting and features a friction ring fitted anvil that makes changing sockets simple. If you find yourself broken down on the side of the road or needing to make last minute adjustments to your vehicle before heading home, there's really no time to wait for a mechanic to come out to have a look unless things are particularly bleak. For those with a can-do attitude and the right tools, many repairs are possible with a bit of patience and elbow grease. A tool like Ryobi's HP badged impact wrench helps to minimize the amount of the latter necessary to get moving.