These Ryobi Power Tools Will Have You Rethinking Your Hand Tool Setup

A screwdriver is one of the most basic hand tools you can keep in your home. In fact, it's likely you have at least one in a junk drawer that's not even with your standard tool kit. While a screwdriver is infinitely useful for both small and large tasks around the house, that doesn't mean it can't be improved upon. An electric upgrade doesn't reinvent the screwdriver — it just takes the manual effort out of using one, which is really all a good power tool needs to do.

Ryobi's 4V Cordless Screwdriver is a simple, straightforward power tool that does just that. Included with the tool are two drill bits, and its slim, compact design makes it not much larger than a manual screwdriver. That means you can use it in most places where you can use a hand tool, but won't have to worry about requiring leverage or needing room to twist your wrist. With just the push of a button, it will do all the actual rotating for you. Plus, you can bring it with you pretty much anywhere, since its battery charges with a simple micro-USB cable. You won't need to buy any expensive proprietary battery packs or chargers for this particular Ryobi tool.

After field testing the product, House Digest gave Ryobi's electric screwdriver a positive review, praising its comfortable grip. It did note the tool's notable lack of extra features, though — so don't expect any bells or whistles. However, with its simplicity comes affordability, and you don't find many quality electric screwdrivers at such a low price point. The Ryobi 4V Cordless Screwdriver is available from Home Depot for about $25.