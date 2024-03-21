These Ryobi Power Tools Will Have You Rethinking Your Hand Tool Setup
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
With power tools becoming more efficient and affordable, there's no time like the present to replace the items you have for their motorized equivalents. Battery technology has advanced enough to allow even larger pieces of equipment to become cordless, such as circular saws and lawn mowers, while cordless products that have been available for a while— like drills and impact wrenches — are better than ever. If you've still got a garage full of hand tools, it may be time to upgrade. The time and effort you save by using power tools can make you more productive and able to accomplish more tasks in both your professional life or downtime, whether you're making much-needed repairs or working on fun DIY projects.
Ryobi sells hand tools that are worth your investment, but the brand also has a wide range of power tools that you can add to your tool kit. Based on positive reviews from reputable publications that have field-tested them, here are some Ryobi power tools that will have you rethinking your hand tool setup. More information on how these items were evaluated can be found at the end of this list.
4V Cordless Screwdriver
A screwdriver is one of the most basic hand tools you can keep in your home. In fact, it's likely you have at least one in a junk drawer that's not even with your standard tool kit. While a screwdriver is infinitely useful for both small and large tasks around the house, that doesn't mean it can't be improved upon. An electric upgrade doesn't reinvent the screwdriver — it just takes the manual effort out of using one, which is really all a good power tool needs to do.
Ryobi's 4V Cordless Screwdriver is a simple, straightforward power tool that does just that. Included with the tool are two drill bits, and its slim, compact design makes it not much larger than a manual screwdriver. That means you can use it in most places where you can use a hand tool, but won't have to worry about requiring leverage or needing room to twist your wrist. With just the push of a button, it will do all the actual rotating for you. Plus, you can bring it with you pretty much anywhere, since its battery charges with a simple micro-USB cable. You won't need to buy any expensive proprietary battery packs or chargers for this particular Ryobi tool.
After field testing the product, House Digest gave Ryobi's electric screwdriver a positive review, praising its comfortable grip. It did note the tool's notable lack of extra features, though — so don't expect any bells or whistles. However, with its simplicity comes affordability, and you don't find many quality electric screwdrivers at such a low price point. The Ryobi 4V Cordless Screwdriver is available from Home Depot for about $25.
18V One+ Airstrike 21-Degree Framing Nailer
Once you use a high-quality nail gun, you'll question why you ever bothered striking away with a hammer in the first place. Not only is a nailer quicker and easier to use than a manual hammer, but the nails will be driven cleanly and consistently for a professional-looking result.
Ryobi's nailers are so intuitive and well-designed that its 18V One+ Airstrike 21-Degree Framing Nailer is a Ryobi power tool that both pros and novices love to use. It's lightweight and easy to use since it eschews the need for noisy compressors, bulky air hoses, or pricey gas cartridges. Instead, it's powered by a brushless motor and Ryobi's proprietary 18-volt One+ batteries. It can drive 750 nails (up to 3.5 inches, full round) on a single charge — try hammering 750 nails manually without a break and you can immediately see the advantage to upgrading your hand tool with this nailer. Plus, you can choose between single sequential and contact actuation modes to best suit your needs.
Features include a tool-free depth of drive adjustment, shock absorber, on-board air fill valve, and a built-in rafter hook for easy storage. In an otherwise positive review of the nailer, Pro Tool Reviews cited that the weight and ergonomics of the tool could be improved upon. If that's not a dealbreaker, you can purchase the Ryobi 18V One+ Airstrike 21-degree Framing Nailer for $299 from Home Depot.
65-foot Laser Distance Measurer
You might not think a tool as simple as a tape measure needs a modern upgrade, but using Ryobi's 65-foot Laser Distance Measurer may change your mind. With this power tool, you'll no longer have to struggle to keep the tape in place before you can mark down a measurement, ask someone for help to hold the other end, or flinch as the tape snaps back fast enough to remove your fingers.
With a range of 65 feet, it can gauge far greater distances than most standard tape measures, and it's accurate down to plus/minus 5/64 of an inch. It only takes the push of a button to use, and can provide continuous measurement as it calculates distance in real time for instant feedback. One very useful perk is a memory function that can show you your last saved measurement. The tool can also provide five different measurement viewing options — all presented on a crystal clear display.
One potential drawback to the tool is its relative lack of special features, such as Bluetooth connectivity. However, after field testing the product, Pro Tool Reviews found this to be an asset, as the straightforward design makes the device simple to use. Also, it uses AAA batteries, which you may or may not find convenient, depending on your preferences for using USB-rechargeable batteries instead. Home Depot sells the Ryobi 65-foot Laser Distance Measurer for $44.97.
18V One+ ½-inch Impact Wrench
While a wrench can be immensely useful, it can also be frustrating to use — especially on tough nuts and bolts that refuse to budge. That's exactly why upgrading to a powered impact wrench is a smart idea. The Ryobi 18V One+ ½-inch Impact Wrench is an affordable, compact power tool that can make your life (and workload) a lot easier by producing 300 ft-lbs of torque and up to 3,200 impacts per minute. Not only will this save you time and energy, but it will provide you with superhuman wrenching power for heavy duty jobs that would be near-impossible to do by hand.
The tool has an onboard, tri-beam LED light that provides visibility (something most hand tools cannot do). A three-speed selector gives you more control depending on the fastening needs of any given task. Keep in mind that there are some instances where an abundance of power is a bad thing. For example, if you're removing lug nuts to change a tire, you can damage the wheel if you're not careful and use too much force. Make sure you use this tool with caution in these situations and take advantage of its three-speed selector. However, when you find yourself with a rusted bolt that just won't give — or need to give your arms and wrists a break — you'll be glad you've got Ryobi's impact wrench in your tool setup.
After evaluating the product, Popular Mechanics reported that Ryobi's impact wrench has the "best value" in its class, thanks to a "price point that's hard to beat." Ryobi's 18V One+ ½-inch Impact Wrench is available from Amazon for $114.99 and from Home Depot for just $99. However, you cannot buy Ryobi tools like this wrench at Lowe's.
18V One+ Grease Gun
Ryobi's 18V One+ Grease Gun is a great powered version of a manual grease gun, which is why it's one of several Ryobi power tools that will come in handy when working on vehicles. After testing it, Shop Tool Reviews rated the product 4.6 out of 5, saying that its design is "very simple and it makes greasing much easier than using two hands to pump a manual grease gun." One issue with manual grease guns is that it can take a significant amount of force to push out any clogs, which is why the 10,000 psi maximum pressure of Ryobi's power tool is so useful.
Other useful features include an attached LED worklight, 30-inch flexible hose for increased accessibility, an air bleeder valve to prime the pump, and markings on the plunger rod that allow you to see exactly how much grease remains in the tube. The tool can distribute 19 grease cartridges per charge.
Pro Tool Reviews notes that its flow rate (7.5 ounces per minute) is slower than Milwaukee's powered grease gun, though Ryobi's tool is significantly cheaper than Milwaukee's. However, a manual grease gun is still much more affordable than either product — so if you're concerned more about saving money than saving yourself a lot of manual labor, this could be one reason to stick with the hand tool. If you're ready for an upgrade, though, you can purchase the Ryobi 18V One+ Grease Gun for $159 from Home Depot.
How the recommended power tools in this list were selected
Each item recommended on this list represents a motorized version of a hand tool, but that alone doesn't mean they're necessarily worth purchasing. An electric screwdriver may have more power and torque than what you'd get using its manual equivalent, but the product could be constructed of poor quality materials, have an inferior battery, or have features that don't work as intended. To ensure that the tools recommended for purchase on this list are reliable and actually work as advertised, we consulted the reviews of reputable publications that vetted the products. These publications rely on experts in their fields and have strong reputations for thoroughly testing and evaluating tools and other hardware equipment.
Additionally, a diverse lineup of products was selected in order for readers to have more options for which hand tools they can upgrade. For instance, while Ryobi makes multiple different high-quality electric screwdrivers, only one was included on this list to make room for other power tools, such as nailers and impact wrenches. That way, you can rethink not just one or two, but several of the items in your hand tool setup.