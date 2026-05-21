7 New Ego Tools To Consider In 2026
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Ego has been steadily making waves within the power tool segment ever since it entered the U.S. market in 2012. The industry hasn't gotten any less competitive since then but rather the opposite, with more new brands popping up and the overall rapid development of the tech used in this products. However, Ego has been building a reputation for itself among the cordless tool sector, championing battery-powered products to achieve more efficiency and portability without sacrificing performance when compared to gas-powered rivals.
This is especially the case with the new and updated tools the brand has released in 2026 so far, with more set to come later on in the year. Alongside plenty of other leaders in the segment such as Milwaukee and Ryobi with their own proprietary battery ecosystems, Ego makes use of the ARC Lithium cross-compatible battery system, which allows you to use them across multiple tools, a big focus for a lot of its new products on this list. The overall performance has been enhanced compared to their predecessors as well, bringing Ego closer to the top of the outdoor power tool market at the moment. Here's a closer look at seven tools from Ego to put on your list.
POWER+ 3 Gallon Wet/Dry Vacuum
The first new tool from Ego on this list is easily one of the most practical if you have kids, pets, or both, as they often leave messes behind on materials that can be tricky to clean. Even on hard surfaces, though, Ego's Power+ 3 Gallon Wet/Dry Vacuum builds on the brand's previous devices to offer what it calls the most powerful cordless vacuum in its class. With an airflow rating of 85 cubic feet per minute (CFM), the new vacuum is intended as an all-purpose model in a smaller package compared to the other products in the brand's selection.
Part of the ARC Lithium battery lineup, this vacuum offers 90 minutes of runtime on Eco mode, with a lower time of 35 minutes on Turbo. Alongside its solid 85 CFM, it also has 60 inches of water lift; this may not be enough for more heavy-duty tasks, but should suffice for common spillages. For some extra practicality, a wireless remote control with USB-C charging is also included, so you can easily switch between the various modes and settings without having to stop actually vacuuming. Lowe's, Ace Hardware, and Amazon are the primary outlets for the vacuum at $249.
POWER+ Compact Inflator
Another Ego product that focuses on being as compact as possible without sacrificing any functionality is the Power+ Compact Inflator, priced at $149 on Amazon, Lowe's, and Ace Hardware. This is a little more distinctive within the Power+ line of tools, as it is the brand's first and only inflator. No shortcuts have been taken with its first crack at it, though, with it delivering up to 160 PSI on its highest setting. You'll be able to set and save your desired pressures for different items; this looks to be a pretty long list, thanks to the inflator's robustness.
The brand names items such as swimming pools and air mattresses that can be easily inflated with this product. While not a dedicated tire inflator, the higher settings can also tackle this task as well in a pinch. It also comes with a deflation mode to help pack things away as quickly as you can set them up. Like many of Ego's newer products, the brand's ARC Lithium batteries can be used with the Power+ compact deflator, making it a great choice if you need to take it off-grid and won't have any plugs around. The unit's detachable magnetic light with a retractable hook can also help out if you do take it to more remote areas.
POWER+ Z6 Zero Turn Mowers
Ego already has zero-turn mowers available, but the brand has introduced a few new models in recent years, with the main differences being in the types of batteries they use. The newer iterations still use 56V lithium batteries like the older ones, but the $5,299 E-Steer model now includes four 6.0Ah and two 10.0Ah batteries as standard instead of four 12.0Ah ones, unlocking further capability and compatibility across the board. For the two non-E-Steer mowers, the battery types are also changed to six 6.0Ah batteries in the 42-inch model and six 10.0Ah batteries in the $5,999 52-inch version.
The inclusion of more varied batteries across the range lets you swap them out and use them with smaller tools, saving you from buying any extras. Power also sees an upgrade in the newer models, with its combined output equivalent to a 24-horsepower motor in the smaller 42-inch mowers. Go for the 52-inch model, though, and you get a 27-horsepower equivalent. The larger option can also cover three acres in one charge compared to the two-acre capacity in the 42-inch models. Ego says all three also get a 30 percent increase in overall torque. Choosing the E-Steer model gives you a steering wheel for better control compared to the standard bars in the other Ego zero-turns; its new LED screen is also a bit more intuitive than in older models.
Power+ 18 Chain Saw
Another one of the new, more compact tools that you'll be able to use these smaller batteries with is the Power+ 18-inch chainsaw. Like many of Ego's new products on this list, the brand has introduced a few small but impactful updates to this unit, with the most notable improvement being its motor. It now delivers 2500 watts, equivalent to a standard 50cc motor, bringing battery-motivated power tools consistently closer to the major chainsaw brands we've been using for years.
This tool comes with one of the brand's 6.0Ah ARC lithium batteries, which is commonplace for so many of Ego's newer products. With its increased power over previous models, you should be able to comfortably make 330 cuts through 4x4 pieces of lumber before needing a recharge. Chain speed comes in at 22 meters per second around the 18-inch bar. The now-common trend of upgrading the LED screen is also present here, with info such as battery charge, cut speed control, and the night light all being easily controlled through it. Pricing comes in at $449.99 at Lowe's, Ace Hardware, and Amazon.
POWER+ Nexus 1400W Portable Power Station
This next product is one of the more unique in Ego's new additions. You won't be able to actually complete any jobs with it by itself, but you also won't be able to get any work done without it, either — at least not with any of the compatible tools from the brand. The new Nexus 1400W portable power station is another gas-alternative that can be just as usable as a traditional generator, using the brand's ARC Lithium batteries to deliver power to a wide range of devices while simultaneously powering up those batteries thanks to its pass-through charging capabilities. It can hold four of Ego's 56-volt batteries at the same time. The station also comes with two fast-charging USB-A, one USB-C, and three 120V AC ports to cover all bases. 200W solar charging is also included, and the batteries will charge with 900W grid power when plugged into a traditional outlet.
The variety in charging methods should make this power station highly versatile, with its small size making it another product to take off-grid and rely on. It can accept any of Ego's 56V ARC Lithium batteries, so if you'll be taking it out of the house for a while, the more amp-hours the better. The LED screen will display all the information about your power levels, but you can also use the Ego Connect app to keep tabs on things if you're away from it. This product is another more expensive one, sitting at $899.99 as standard on Amazon.
POWER+ Mower 30 Super Composite Deck with Dual Motors
If you don't need one of its zero-turn mowers, Ego also offers a much, much smaller traditional grass cutter that still comes kitted out with the brand's latest technology. Priced at $1,799 on Amazon, it's still pretty expensive, but the new POWER+ 30-inch super composite deck mower does manage to do a solid job in earning its price tag. Using two of Ego's 6.0Ah lithium batteries, the company says that this is the most powerful mower in its class, capable of delivering 13.2 foot-pounds of cutting torque, topping what some 200cc gas-powered models are capable of.
You should be able to comfortably cut for about 75 minutes with this mower, with the Touch Drive technology Ego uses being a neat touch. While not a full hands-free tool, the tech works by allowing you to exert lighter pressure on the handle, using the dials to control what speed you want to mow at. The blades can spin up to 3,800 RPM, with the deck being engineered to prevent damage from most debris. You also get nine different height settings available, with everything once again being controlled through the LED screen up top.
POWER+ Leaf Vacuum and Mulcher with 500 CFM Blower
While this next product isn't actually available to purchase at time of writing, the upcoming POWER+ leaf vacuum and mulcher is certainly one to keep tabs on for when it does release. There's no confirmed date yet, with the site only listing it as a "coming soon" tool. We still have some information on it, though, and it looks to fall right into place with the rest of the brand's new tools at the top of its respective segment. Unfortunately, the exact batteries that it'll use haven't been specified, but it'll be another to use the overarching Lithium ARC 56V type.
Much like the similar Ryobi leaf vacuum and mulcher, the Power+ vacuum should be more than capable of handling yard clean-up work without needing another product to finish it up. After sucking the leaves up, the six-blade impeller will cut debris up in a 16:1 ratio, allowing you to clear up a much larger area without having to constantly empty the bag. You also get a generous 40-liter bag attached the the vacuum. As for the blower's ability, this tool can provide air speeds up to 210 MPH at 500 CFM, making this three-in-one landscaping tool ready for more heavy-duty tasks if necessary.