7 New Ego Tools To Consider In 2026

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Ego has been steadily making waves within the power tool segment ever since it entered the U.S. market in 2012. The industry hasn't gotten any less competitive since then but rather the opposite, with more new brands popping up and the overall rapid development of the tech used in this products. However, Ego has been building a reputation for itself among the cordless tool sector, championing battery-powered products to achieve more efficiency and portability without sacrificing performance when compared to gas-powered rivals.

This is especially the case with the new and updated tools the brand has released in 2026 so far, with more set to come later on in the year. Alongside plenty of other leaders in the segment such as Milwaukee and Ryobi with their own proprietary battery ecosystems, Ego makes use of the ARC Lithium cross-compatible battery system, which allows you to use them across multiple tools, a big focus for a lot of its new products on this list. The overall performance has been enhanced compared to their predecessors as well, bringing Ego closer to the top of the outdoor power tool market at the moment. Here's a closer look at seven tools from Ego to put on your list.