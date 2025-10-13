Is Ryobi's 40V Leaf Vacuum/Mulcher Any Good? Here's What Users Say

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Over the past several years, Ryobi has built out its 40V lineup of devices to include virtually anything a homeowner might need to take care of DIY business inside and outside of their house. In the latter category, the brand's powerful 40V Lithium Ion battery packs are helping users run everything from chain saws and lawn mowers to leaf blowers and trimmers.

They are also powering a tool some might deem a mere seasonal luxury: the Ryobi 40V Leaf Vacuum/Mulcher. Indeed, it's likelier than not that more folks would invest in one of Ryobi's popular 40V Leaf Blowers over a Vacuum/Mulcher, as it's often easier to blow those leaves to the curb than to suck them up for mulching. But if you're looking to hit your beds with a fresh coat of much before Winter sets in, such a device is exactly what the lawn doctor ordered.

As for what the vacuum/mulcher will set you back, the tool-only package is going for $149 through Ryobi. The combo pack with a 5.0Ah battery and charger included is selling for $229 through the brand's exclusive brick-and-mortar retailer, The Home Depot. Whether or not that cost is not prohibitive to you, the question logically becomes whether or not this device is worth adding to your lawn care lineup. Per the user reviews, Ryobi's Vacuum/Mulcher may be worth it for some. There are, however, a few others who've reported potential issues with the device. Here's what they're saying about the Ryobi vacuum/mulcher.