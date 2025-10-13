Is Ryobi's 40V Leaf Vacuum/Mulcher Any Good? Here's What Users Say
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Over the past several years, Ryobi has built out its 40V lineup of devices to include virtually anything a homeowner might need to take care of DIY business inside and outside of their house. In the latter category, the brand's powerful 40V Lithium Ion battery packs are helping users run everything from chain saws and lawn mowers to leaf blowers and trimmers.
They are also powering a tool some might deem a mere seasonal luxury: the Ryobi 40V Leaf Vacuum/Mulcher. Indeed, it's likelier than not that more folks would invest in one of Ryobi's popular 40V Leaf Blowers over a Vacuum/Mulcher, as it's often easier to blow those leaves to the curb than to suck them up for mulching. But if you're looking to hit your beds with a fresh coat of much before Winter sets in, such a device is exactly what the lawn doctor ordered.
As for what the vacuum/mulcher will set you back, the tool-only package is going for $149 through Ryobi. The combo pack with a 5.0Ah battery and charger included is selling for $229 through the brand's exclusive brick-and-mortar retailer, The Home Depot. Whether or not that cost is not prohibitive to you, the question logically becomes whether or not this device is worth adding to your lawn care lineup. Per the user reviews, Ryobi's Vacuum/Mulcher may be worth it for some. There are, however, a few others who've reported potential issues with the device. Here's what they're saying about the Ryobi vacuum/mulcher.
Users have a few complaints about this Ryobi 40V device
We should note that the news is not all bad concerning Ryobi's 40V Vacuum/Mulcher, with outlets like Pro Tool Reviews rating it highly for its ability to mulch 16 bags of leaves down to a single bag, and thus significantly outperforming similar options from competitors. Many real-world users praise the device for the same reasons, with others rating Ryobi's vacuum/mulcher positively for having multiple power settings, as the higher options can be helpful for clearing damp leaves.
Moreover, some users claim the Ryobi vacuum/mulcher is lighter, quieter, and easier to maneuver than many of its gas-powered counterparts. Several reviewers also state that the device dramatically slashed the time it took to clear their yard of leaves. There are even a couple of reviewers who note that the device can also be effective in turning over mulch in your flower beds when you use it without the collection bag attached.
Apart from the positive notes, we should point out that the device currently holds ratings of 4.0 stars and 3.3 stars through Ryobi and The Home Depot, respectively, signaling that there are some issues to consider before you buy one. Among them is the propensity for the vacuum to jam during use. Some also believe the vacuum's suction is underwhelming, while others claim the bag design is problematic, as it tends to drag on the ground when it's close to full. On top of that, battery life is a common complaint, with some claiming multiple 40V batteries will be required for larger yards, making a proper 40V Ryobi charger all the more important.
How we got here
The intent of this article is to provide consumers interested in purchasing a Ryobi 40V Vacuum/Mulcher a first-person POV of its perceived quality from those who have already purchased and used the device for themselves. In assembling that point of view, we visited several retail websites and read through dozens of positive and negative reviews of the device as provided by real-world users. Whenever possible, professional reviews of the Ryobi 40V Vacuum/Mulcher were also referenced.