Here's Why You Shouldn't Try To Charge A Ryobi 40V Battery Without A Proper Charger

As with any hardware brand that deals extensively in power tools operating on batteries, Ryobi also maintains multiple systems of battery technology, from its general-use 18V ONE+ tools to its beefier 40V packs. While the 40V packs boast higher voltage for heavier-duty tools, the general concept is the same: Both systems make use of lithium-ion power cells, delivered into a tool via specialized power delivery terminals. A Ryobi 40V pack, in particular, is a little closer to a traditional battery than its 18V sibling, as it uses a flat body with connecting rails rather than the distinctive stalk shape of the ONE+ system.

While the 40V packs bear similarities to battery packages sold by other brands, that doesn't mean you can use any old charger to juice them up. Genuine Ryobi batteries need to be used with their corresponding Ryobi components, including chargers, in order to ensure the battery's continued safety and efficacy. Ryobi chargers are built with the necessary tech and protections to facilitate this, and while it's technically possible to recharge a 40V battery with a third-party charger or extensive modification, doing so is more likely to just break it rather than save you any money or effort. Considering some Ryobi 40V batteries have exploded, it's probably best to make sure you are properly charging it.